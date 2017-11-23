The Latest on the Cut

9:00 p.m.

The Black Friday Guide to Black Boots

Every style you could ever want, all under $250.

8:27 p.m.

18 Amazing Beauty Deals From Dermstore’s Black Friday Sale

All under $100.

6:00 p.m.

8 Beauty Products Under $30 to Buy on Ulta Right Now

Including the best eyebrow pencil ever.

6:00 a.m.

The Mom Who Felt Like She Was Failing

“My husband wanted to talk about what would happen if we couldn’t get pregnant permanently.”

Yesterday at 4:12 p.m.

Mr. Porter Has a Great Sale on Patagonia

Look like a cool camper, even if you hate the outdoors.

Yesterday at 3:04 p.m.

The ’70s Feminist Manifesto That’s Still a Must-Read Today

Judy Brady Syfers wrote ‘I Want a Wife’ in 1971. It holds up.

Yesterday at 2:48 p.m.

The Birthplace of American Vintage

How East Village shop Limbo made secondhand clothes cool.

Yesterday at 1:15 p.m.

Striking Portraits of 1980s Spanish Harlem

A new book by photographer Joseph Rodriguez.

Yesterday at 1:10 p.m.

Ex-Model Says Russell Simmons Privately Apologized for Alleged Sexual Assault

She recalls asking Brett Ratner for help as Simmons made sexual advances, but Ratner seemed unmoved.

Yesterday at 12:37 p.m.

9 Cozy Wool Coats on Sale Right Now

Happy early Black Friday.

Yesterday at 12:33 p.m.

Anita Hill Responds to Joe Biden’s Apology

“I still don’t think it takes ownership of his role in what happened.”

Yesterday at 11:31 a.m.

Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Pleads Guilty to Sex Abuse After Athletes Speak Out

Dr. Larry Nassar faces at least 25 years in prison.

Yesterday at 11:21 a.m.

Nelly Will Play an All-Male Concert in Saudi Arabia

But will “Hot In Herre” make the set list?

Yesterday at 11:05 a.m.

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Are No More

He’ll have more time with his scarves.

Yesterday at 10:58 a.m.

The Psychological Appeal of Truly Terrible Movies

How love of trash cinema unites us.

Yesterday at 10:53 a.m.

Three CBS Employees Now Also Accuse Charlie Rose of Sexual Misconduct

CBS This Morning uncovered the new allegations through its own investigation.

Yesterday at 10:11 a.m.

TripAdvisor Is Reportedly Being Investigated for Censoring Rape Claims

Users say their reviews of dangerous establishments, meant to warn other potential guests, were deleted without explanation.

Yesterday at 9:43 a.m.

Maybe Don’t Use Presidential Diplomacy Trips to Pick Up Ladies

Military personnel reportedly had “improper contact with foreign women” during the president’s visit to Vietnam.

Yesterday at 9:41 a.m.

Using Anger-Management Techniques to Cope With 2017

An old therapy has some very current benefits.

Yesterday at 9:24 a.m.

Roy Moore Supporter Says He Just Wanted to Date Teens for Their ‘Purity’

Meanwhile, Moore still denies all allegations against him.