A Crazy Bargain Hunter’s Guide to Black Friday Designer Deals

As a person who really loves expensive clothes but has a modest budget at best, sale shopping is my favorite sport. I embrace the madness — like, say, waking up at 5 a.m. to fight the crowds for designer shoes. But as much as I enjoy the thrill of beating the crowds and slipping past the woman reaching for the exact same pair of Prada pumps in my size, it’s so much easier to reap the benefits of a good markdown from the comforts of my own bed.

So yes, I got up just as early today and scoured my favorite sites to find the best deals on fancy clothes. From $30 earrings that look like they could be Céline, to a genuine leather jacket for $300, to yes, discounted Prada heels, these are the best bang for your buck if you love designer brands.

Think of these as a far more wearable (and cheaper!) version of these crazy Céline rhinestone earrings.
Original Price: $100

Kenneth Jay Lane Crystal-Embellished Cup-Chain Fringe Earrings Sale Price: $30 (70 percent off), Barneys Warehouse

You really can’t find a better deal on a brand that’s a cult favorite among fashion editors. [Editor’s note: Can’t find your size? Try their black suede jacket, also marked down significantly.]
Original Price: $979

Veda Wright Leather Jacket Sale Price: $300 (69 percent off with code “HOLIDAY17”), Saks Off Fifth

A cute little red bag that’s around $100 makes for a nice gift.
Original Price: $350

Kara Nano Tie Crossbody Bag Sale Price: $115 (67 percent off), Barneys Warehouse

This pretty dark floral dress is good for your holiday parties and all of next year’s weddings.
Original Price: $398

Diane von Furstenberg Sleeveless Bias-Cut Floral-Print Silk Dress Sale Price: $93 (77 percent off), Neiman Marcus

Come spring, you’ll be happy to have this breezy blouse.
Original Price: $255

Apiece Apart Bergamot Ruffle One-Shoulder Top $122 (52 percent off), Nordstrom

Here’s a good basic to buy. Layer this dress with a soft cashmere sweater for a pretty but warm holiday-party outfit.
Original Price: $295 (60 percent off)

Vince Bias-Seam Sateen Slip Dress Sale Price: $119 (60 percent off), Neiman Marcus

There’s no shortage of great jeans under $100, but I instantly fell in love with these jeans after seeing them at a press preview. The high waist acts like a flattering corset while the shiny black button is a nice finishing touch.
Original Price: $340

Khaite Vanessa High-Rise Straight Jean Sale Price: $204 (40 percent off), The Line

A sexy red dress made for New Year’s Eve, a fancy date, or your next night out. Your size not available? This flouncy floral slip is just as cute.
Original Price: $465

cinq a sept Marta Off-the-Shoulder Peplum-Hem Midi Dress Sale Price: $187 (60 percent off), Neiman Marcus

From the brains behind our favorite raincoat comes a weatherproof trench that won’t look dated in a few years.
Original Price: $459

Stutterheim Lund Trench Sale Price: $275 (40 percent off), The Line

Thick, warm, and much snazzier than your basic black turtleneck.
Original Price: $480

Acne Sirus Wool Sweater Sale Price: $288 (40 percent off), Saks Fifth Avenue

Instagram’s favorite over-the-knee boot is marked down significantly, so don’t sleep on this deal.
Original Price: $798

Stuart Weitzman Tiemodel Suede Over-the-Knee Boots Sale Price: $399 (50 percent off), Saks Fifth Avenue

This classic camel coat reverses to an equally distinguished plaid style, making it two for the price of one.
Original Price: $745

Elizabeth and James Alrick Reversible Wool Coat Sale Price: $298 (60 percent off), Saks Fifth Avenue

For the woman who wants special, festive shoes that aren’t a pair of sky-high heels.
Original Price: $675

Prada Bow Mule Sale Price: $405 (40 percent off), Nordstrom

Sweater-dresses are the closest you’ll come to wearing your favorite blanket outside the house.
Original Price: $495

T by Alexander Wang Stripe Knit Turtleneck Dress Sale Price: $238 (52 percent off), Nordstrom

Conventional advice says to invest in a classic item during sale season, but I love breaking that rule for a really fun pair of shoes, like these pink wallpaper-printed pumps.
Original Price: $875

Prada Floral Print Pumps Sale Price: $350 (60 percent off), Saks Fifth Avenue

As worn by one of the women in our She Seems Cool feature, it’s simply a cool top that’ll come in handy during the holidays.
Original Price: $495

3.1 Phillip Lim Pearl-Strap Satin Cold-Shoulder Top Sale Price: $297 (40 percent off), Saks Fifth Avenue

Yes, these shoes are still incredibly expensive on sale, but if you have room in your budget, they’re the kind of striking shoes that our corporate-lawyer friend loves.
Original Price: $1,195

Gianvito Rossi Suede Button-Strap Point Toe Pump Sale Price: $597 (50 percent off), Saks Fifth Avenue

A deliciously thick cashmere sweater is the definition of cozy.

Nili Lotan Alix Cashmere Lace-up Sweater Sale Price: $239 (76 percent off), Barneys Warehouse

Another favorite from the women of She Seems Cool, this cozy puffer is made for jeans and sneakers.
Original Price: $795

rag & bone Camo Flight Jacket with Geniune Shearling Collar Sale Price: $382 (52 percent off), Nordstrom

