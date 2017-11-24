A Crazy Bargain Hunter’s Guide to Black Friday Designer Deals

As a person who really loves expensive clothes but has a modest budget at best, sale shopping is my favorite sport. I embrace the madness — like, say, waking up at 5 a.m. to fight the crowds for designer shoes. But as much as I enjoy the thrill of beating the crowds and slipping past the woman reaching for the exact same pair of Prada pumps in my size, it’s so much easier to reap the benefits of a good markdown from the comforts of my own bed.

So yes, I got up just as early today and scoured my favorite sites to find the best deals on fancy clothes. From $30 earrings that look like they could be Céline, to a genuine leather jacket for $300, to yes, discounted Prada heels, these are the best bang for your buck if you love designer brands.

Conventional advice says to invest in a classic item during sale season, but I love breaking that rule for a really fun pair of shoes, like these pink wallpaper-printed pumps.

Original Price: $875 Buy Prada Floral Print Pumps Sale Price: $350 (60 percent off) , Saks Fifth Avenue

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.