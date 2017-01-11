Everything You Need to Turn Your Apartment Into a Cozy Sanctuary

Photo: Photographee.eu/Getty Images/iStockphoto

It’s dark by 5 p.m. and you’re shivering the moment you take a step outside your door. Don’t fight the instinct to run back to your couch and hide. Give in and hibernate. Real clothes? Pffft, those terrible things are for work only. What you really want to wear is a fluffy robe and some soft pajamas while binge-watching Netflix. Of course, you’ll need some snacks — preferably served out of nice-looking plates and bowls, because you can’t let yourself become completely slovenly. And who needs actual sunlight when you can stick a lamp next to the couch?

Scroll ahead to shop our favorite ways to make hibernation season especially cozy.

The Most Comfortable Robe

Nearly 1,500 enthusiastic reviewers say this is the warmest, softest robe they’ve ever worn. Buy Richie House Plush Soft Warm Fleece Bathrobe Robe $40, Amazon

Fun, Fluffy Slippers

They’ll match your robe perfectly. Buy EMU Australia Mayberry Slippers $58, Anthropologie

A Giant, Warm Blanket

All you need is a crackling fireplace. Buy Iceland Throw Blanket $98, Anthropologie

Or a Big, Fuzzy Blanket

Happy reviewers are obsessed with the thickness and softness of this faux-fur blanket. Buy Fireside Faux Fur Throw Blanket $98, Anthropologie

A Handy Snack Table

For when the coffee table is just too far. Added bonus: this makes for a great laptop desk. Buy TV Tray Table $99, Amazon

Better Yet, a Snack Table for Your Bed

Rather binge without getting out from under the covers? Get this clear breakfast-in-bed style table instead. Buy Acrylic Breakfast in Bed Serving Tray $70, Amazon

Even Better: One for Your Tub

Wine and your iPad loaded with whatever your watching? Bliss. Buy Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray $28, Amazon

Silky Pajamas

There’s nothing more decadent than wrapping a big robe or blanket over something silky. Buy Sam Edelman Cami Tap Set $46, Spring

Entertaining Pajamas

Presentable enough for when you host a viewing party at your place.

Original Price: $88 Buy DKNY Long Pajamas Sale Price: $53 (40 percent off) , Nordstrom

A Popcorn Bowl

The kernel sifter on the bottom means no more crunchy surprises. Buy Popcorn Bowl with Kernel Sifter $75, Uncommon Goods

A Pretty Wineglass

Rosé to complement your rosé (or whatever else you feel like drinking). Buy Gilded Rim Red Wine Glass $22, Anthropologie

Because You Want Hot Chocolate

Or coffee, or tea. Buy Faceted Rock Mug $18, Spring

Snack Bowls

Because Doritos look extra indulgent in a proper bowl. Buy H&M Textured Porcelain Bowl $25, H&M

Snack Plates

In case you want to expand your spread to more than just chips. Buy H&M Textured Porcelain Dish $13, H&M

Delightfully Schlumpy Pajamas

Photo: 17-10-11 constanzesaemann AM1 B5 benbrubaker W Because you don’t need to impress anyone. Buy Emerson Road Apres Ski PJ Set $78, Shopbop

