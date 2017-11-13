The Latest on the Cut

25 mins ago

Meet the New Rachel Dolezal

Ja Du, born Adam, says he’s transracial.

29 mins ago

Finally, a Non-Messy Body Scrub That’s Easy to Use

These Sugar Cubes are good enough to eat.

4:13 p.m.

A Long-Lost Recipe From Nora Ephron

We’ll have what she’s having.

3:30 p.m.

50 Percent Off Designer Clothes You’ll Actually Want to Buy

Bargains from 3x1, Tibi, and more.

3:23 p.m.

Fifth Woman Accuses Roy Moore of Sexually Assaulting Her When She Was a Teenager

“You’re just a child. I am the district attorney of Etowah County and if you tell anyone about this, no one will ever believe you.”

2:55 p.m.

4 Experts on How They Would Spend $60 at Ulta

How to use your gift cards this holiday season.

2:33 p.m.

Hate Crimes in the U.S. Are on the Rise

According to a new report from the FBI.

2:20 p.m.

You Can Now Buy Lipstick on Spotify

Lipstick to go with your streaming.

2:06 p.m.

This Would Only Happen at an ‘It’ Girl Pool Party

Slip dresses on swan floats?

1:59 p.m.

Everlane Knows You Need a Black Dress for the Holidays

They just came out with three styles, all $70.

1:29 p.m.

PeopleStyle Folds Monthly Print Edition

The publication will now be “digital-first.”

1:15 p.m.

Trump Asked Philippines President to Sing Him a Tender Love Song

Let’s examine their budding romance.

12:58 p.m.

This Fashion Icon Really Needs to Stop Talking About Immigration Policy

A French TV station has received hundreds of complaints over the Chanel designer’s comments.

12:53 p.m.

A Belgian Model Speaks Out About Being Intersex

“It feels so good to be able to live my truth.”

12:50 p.m.

You Can Finally Shop Tracee Ellis Ross’s Under $75 Clothing Line

We want it all.

12:46 p.m.

Can California Require Anti-Abortion Clinics to Provide Abortion Information?

The Supreme Court will decide whether California’s Reproductive FACT Act violates clinics’ freedom of speech.

12:07 p.m.

Here’s How Parents Are Reacting to Amazon Ad That Suggests Santa Isn’t Real

“This kills Christmas.”

11:41 a.m.

Would You Stay at This ‘Resistance’-Themed Hotel?

A new Eaton location is described as a socially progressive hotel “experience.”

11:00 a.m.

I Think About This a Lot: The Facebook War Over Dunkin’ Donuts Hot Cups

There aren’t a lot of things right now that work just the way they’re supposed to work, but the Hot Cup does.

10:23 a.m.

This Handsome Swedish-Looking Slicker Is 33 Percent Off

Cheaper than a Stutterheim.