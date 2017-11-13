50 Percent Off Designer Clothes You’ll Actually Want to Buy

Black Friday might be a week away but websites are already starting to markdown their stuff. If you’re in the mood to treat yourself to some fancy designer clothes, Moda Operandi’s end of season sale started today with up to 50 percent off on select pieces using the code FRIENDS50. It’ll continue through Cyber Monday but like all good bargains, the really good finds are selling out pretty quickly. You can check out the full sale here, but here are our top seven picks, all around $250 or less.

Original Price: $265

3x1 Flared Jeans Sale Price: $132 (50 percent off), Moda Operandi

Original Price: $290

Carven Pleated Shirt Sale Price: $145 (50 percent off), Moda Operandi

Original Price: $395

A.L.C. Wide Leg Pants Sale Price: $197 (50 percent off), Moda Operandi

Original Price: $425

Tome Striped Turtleneck Sale Price: $212 (50 percent off), Moda Operandi

Original Price: $480

Carven Textured Sweater Sale Price: $240 (50 percent off), Moda Operandi

Original Price: $495

Tibi Gingham Turtleneck Sale Price: $247 (50 percent off), Moda Operandi

Original Price: $495

Tome Tube Skirt Sale Price: $247 (50 percent off), Moda Operandi

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

