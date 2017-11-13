The Latest on the Cut

7 mins ago

New Charges Brought Against Penn State Frat Members for Brutal Hazing Death

Video has been recovered from the night Tim Piazza was injured during a hazing ritual. He died after brothers waited 12 hours to call for help.

18 mins ago

Extremely Polite Woman Mails Stolen Art Back to Museum

How thoughtful.

5:05 p.m.

Do We Need to Talk About Kourtney and Scott Again?

On this week’s Keeping Up With the Kontinuity Errors, the answer is yes.

4:57 p.m.

You Can Help a Woman Start Her Business Right Now

Anyone can loan money to women entrepreneurs in a new crowdfunding program, starting at $25.

4:54 p.m.

Man Develops App to Reveal What Women Look Like Without Makeup

If you’re looking to downgrade your selfie game, MakeApp is for you.

4:21 p.m.

Meet the New Rachel Dolezal

Ja Du, born Adam, says he’s transracial.

4:17 p.m.

Finally, a Non-Messy Body Scrub That’s Easy to Use

These Sugar Cubes are good enough to eat.

4:13 p.m.

A Long-Lost Recipe From Nora Ephron

We’ll have what she’s having.

3:30 p.m.

50 Percent Off Designer Clothes You’ll Actually Want to Buy

Bargains from 3x1, Tibi, and more.

3:23 p.m.

Fifth Woman Accuses Roy Moore of Sexually Assaulting Her When She Was a Teenager

“You’re just a child. I am the district attorney of Etowah County and if you tell anyone about this, no one will ever believe you.”

2:55 p.m.

4 Experts on How They Would Spend $60 at Ulta

How to use your gift cards this holiday season.

2:33 p.m.

Hate Crimes in the U.S. Are on the Rise

According to a new report from the FBI.

2:20 p.m.

You Can Now Buy Lipstick on Spotify

Lipstick to go with your streaming.

2:06 p.m.

This Would Only Happen at an ‘It’ Girl Pool Party

Slip dresses on swan floats?

1:59 p.m.

Everlane Knows You Need a Black Dress for the Holidays

They just came out with three styles, all $70.

1:29 p.m.

PeopleStyle Folds Monthly Print Edition

The publication will now be “digital-first.”

1:15 p.m.

Trump Asked Philippines President to Sing Him a Tender Love Song

Let’s examine their budding romance.

12:58 p.m.

This Fashion Icon Really Needs to Stop Talking About Immigration Policy

A French TV station has received hundreds of complaints over the Chanel designer’s comments.

12:53 p.m.

A Belgian Model Speaks Out About Being Intersex

“It feels so good to be able to live my truth.”

12:50 p.m.

You Can Finally Shop Tracee Ellis Ross’s Under $75 Clothing Line

We want it all.