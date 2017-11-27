The Outnet Has Some Insane Designer Deals

Black Friday might have been a designer bargain hunter’s paradise, but today’s Cyber Monday sale at the Outnet has managed to top it. They’re taking another 50 percent off select clearance items, which means you can get some huge steals. Looking for new shoes? Get a pair of Gianvito Rossi black slingbacks for $245, or some chic Dieppa Restrepo loafers for a measly $81. If you’re in the mood for party clothes, there are plenty of those too, ranging from a cute Tanya Taylor dress that’ll cost you $134 to a slinky Tibi slip for $111. From work blouses to fun tops to more shoes, scroll ahead to shop our favorite deals that are going fast.

Original Price: $485

Kenzo Floral-print Silk-satin Shirt Sale Price: $99 (80 percent off), The Outnet

Original Price: $495

Tibi Plissé-satin Midi Dress Sale Price: $111 (78 percent off), The Outnet

Original Price: $695

Aquazzura Scarlet Patent-leather Point-toe Flats Sale Price: $260 (63 percent off), The Outnet

Original Price: $325

Dieppa Restrepo Gaston Tasseled Leather Loafers Sale Price: $82 (75 percent off), The Outnet

Original Price: $368

Diane Von Furstenberg Leora Wrap-effect Stretch-crepe Dress Sale Price: $92 (75 percent off), The Outnet

Original Price: $325

Tibi Cutout Silk Crepe de Chine Top Sale Price: $74 (77 percent off), The Outnet

Original Price: $290

Carven Appliquéd Cotton Sweatshirt Sale Price: $65 (78 percent off), The Outnet

Original Price: $395

Tibi Cold-shoulder Stretch-crepe Mini Dress Sale Price: $99 (75 percent off), The Outnet

Original Price: $238

La Perla Feline Chic Embroidered Stretch-tulle Underwired Bra Sale Price: $52 (78 percent off), The Outnet

Original Price: $1,095

Isabel Marant Kelby Shell Hooded Coat Sale Price: $235 (79 percent off), The Outnet

Original Price: $295

Vince Printed Silk-georgette Top Sale Price: $84 (72 percent off), The Outnet

Original Price: $595

3.1 Phillip Lim Gathered Silk-crepe Mini Shirt Dress Sale Price: $119 (80 percent off), The Outnet

Original Price: $815

Gianvito Rossi Patent-leather Pumps Sale Price: $245 (70 percent off), The Outnet

Original Price: $985

Marco De Vincenzo Woven Metallic Leather Flats Sale Price: $197 (80 percent off), The Outnet

Original Price: $595

Tanya Taylor Mallory Cutout Printed Silk Mini Dress Sale Price: $134 (77 percent off) , The Outnet

Original Price: $178

Ganni Floral-print Satin Top Sale Price: $35 (80 percent off), The Outnet

Original Price: $830

J.W. Anderson Pleated Printed Stretch-crepe Skirt Sale Price: $183 (78 percent off) , The Outnet

