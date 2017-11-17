Finding a gift for your boyfriend, dad, best (guy) friend, and brother is easy if they like obvious gift cards or hobby-specific paraphernalia. (Apparently, some people really do like golf that much.) But for the men you know with higher-brow taste – or whose taste level would benefit from a nudge in the right direction – there’s never been a greater variety of stylish, thoughtful options available. Ahead, we narrowed down a few types of guys you might have in your life, along with chic, purposeful gift ideas from MR PORTER – tailored to their lifestyle, profile, and needs. Answer the prompts below for your curated men’s gift guide.
-
For the luxury-lover: A seductive scent featuring strong, musky oud wood, along with rose wood, chinese pepper, and warm, smoky sandalwood and Vetiver.Buy
Tom Ford Oud Wood Eau De Parfum
$225, MR PORTER
-
For the luxury-lover: An “it” accessory from the hottest fashion house right now, with a conspicuous (yet elegant) vintage-logo detail.Buy
Gucci Pebble-Grain Leather Cardholder
$310, MR PORTER
-
For the luxury-lover: A subtle status symbol from a designer beloved by the cool crowd — sure to be a hit on La Colombe runs.Buy
Thom Browne Pebble-Grain Leather Cardholder
$290, MR PORTER
-
For the guy’s guy: This everyday watch feels both no-frills and stylishly minimal. It’s water-resistant, has a stopwatch and webbed strap, and a light-up face.Buy
Timex Scout Watch
$150, MR PORTER
-
For the guy’s guy: High-quality, cashmere-lined gloves for the cold, from a heritage brand whose designs have appeared in Batman and James Bond.Buy
Dents Gloucester Gloves
$230, MR PORTER
-
For the guy’s guy: A traditional Fair Isle sweater updated with a modern touch of blue.Buy
J.Crew Alta Fair Isle Wool Sweater
$100, MR PORTER
-
For the frequent traveler: A durable, water-resistant weekender lined to protect its contents, no matter where he ends up.Buy
Filson 48-Hour Duffle Bag
$475, MR PORTER
-
For the frequent traveler: This classic, beautifully crafted carrier is great for business trips or Instagram-worthy vacations.Buy
Shinola Full-Grain Leather Holdall
$1295, MR PORTER
-
For the frequent traveler: Both type-A packers and gadget dependents will appreciate this efficient tech organizer.Buy
This Is Ground Grande Tech Travel Organiser
$250, MR PORTER
-
For the hospitable host: This retro-styled audio system streams from Spotify as well as broadcasts digital and FM radio.Buy
Revo SuperConnect Table Radio
$450, MR PORTER
-
For the hospitable host: Elevate his coffee ritual with this exceptional stovetop coffeemaker, fashioned in copper-coated stainless steel.Buy
Tom Dixon Stovetop Coffeemaker
$190, MR PORTER
-
For the hospitable host: Upgrade his bar cart with a mouth-blown, hand-cut crystal set that includes a fancy decanter, ice bucket, and rocks glasses.Buy
Soho Home Barwell Cut Crystal Set
$365, MR PORTER
-
For the smooth creative guy: Complement his Aesop hand soap with cleanser, hydrating cream, shaving serum, spray-on moisturizer, and lip cream.Buy
Mr Porter Dapper Gentleman Grooming Kit
$150, MR PORTER
-
For the smooth creative guy: These distraction-blockers are ideal for hunkering down on a project, or catching up on educational podcasts.Buy
Master & Dynamic H40 Over-Ear Headphones
$400, MR PORTER
-
For the smooth creative guy: Minimal, fashion-conscious sunglasses are the perfect accessory for meeting up with collaborators all over town.Buy
Kingsman + Cutler and Gross Sunglasses
$500, MR PORTER
