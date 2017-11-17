The Latest on the Cut

4:03 p.m.

Revenge Porn Will Soon Be Illegal in New York City

It will be punishable by a $1000 fine and up to a year in jail.

3:30 p.m.

This Week in Drama: The Great What Not to Wear Twitter Beef, and More

We recap the pettiest squabbles, juiciest feuds, and other niche drama you didn’t know you were living for every week.

3:25 p.m.

Chris Christie Didn’t Fetch McDonald’s for Donald Trump

An ex–Trump aide made up the story to embarrass the governor.

3:16 p.m.

Naomi Watts, Kirsten Dunst, and Kate Mara Partied at the Guggenheim Last Night

A glittering event co-hosted with Dior.

2:24 p.m.

Kim K and Kristen Stewart Partied This Week

Plus Kirsten Dunst, Julianne Moore, Rumer Willis, and Demi Moore.

2:08 p.m.

Patti LaBelle on Thanksgiving Fights, Pies, and Why You Shouldn’t Call Her Diva

“We’re all out here together; no one is better than anyone.”

1:57 p.m.

Chic Elastic-Waist Pants to Wear on Thanksgiving

Stretchy waistbands are your friend.

1:55 p.m.

This Ohio Judge Bragged About Sleeping With ‘50 Very Attractive Females’

Would you believe he’s also running for governor?

1:07 p.m.

The 10 Best Body Exfoliators for Super-Smooth Skin

Starting at $4.

12:05 p.m.

Women on Clinton and Sanders Campaigns Say They Were Harassed

The two women, who were teenagers at the time of the alleged incidents, accused fellow campaign workers.

11:48 a.m.

New Zealand Prime Minister Roasts Trump

“No one marched when I was elected.”

11:37 a.m.

How to Prep for a Gala Like a Rising Star

Getting ready with Sophie Auster.

11:32 a.m.

Barbara Hannigan Is a Soprano Who Doesn’t Stand Still

A soprano who conducts orchestras with her entire physical being.

11:16 a.m.

What Zac Posen Can’t Live Without

From salty licorice and La Perla underwear to Brooks Brothers suits and Vitamin C face wash.

11:10 a.m.

This Senator’s Accuser Doesn’t Think He Should Resign

“I didn’t do this to have him step down. I think Al Franken does a lot of good things in the Senate.”

11:00 a.m.

This Girl Scout Sold the Most Cookies in Brooklyn

People bought 1,514 boxes. Here, 8-year-old Amira Williams shares her business strategy.

10:57 a.m.

Condé Nast Editors Welcome New Vanity Fair Head by Roasting Her Outfit

The Devil wears Prada, but Radhika Jones prefers fun tights.

10:54 a.m.

32 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Filson to Coach

The pre–Black Friday deals this year are pretty great.

10:33 a.m.

The Teen Model Who’s Constantly Changing Her Look

Just try to define Alexis Jae’s style.

10:11 a.m.

Democratic Senator Says Bill Clinton Should Have Resigned Amid Lewinsky Affair

She’s the highest-profile elected Democrat to say Clinton should have stepped down.