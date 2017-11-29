11 Gifts for the Hair-Obsessed

If you want to know all the secrets to good hair, they’re contained in this gift guide. We combed through hundreds of items this season to find the best gifts for prettier hair, including stocking stuffers, special deals, and exclusive sets only available now. Read on for the most-wanted hair gifts this holiday season, from the Amazon-loved hair towel that people call a “gamechanger” to a special French mist that makes your hair glow.

For That Turban Selfie

I know someone who has bought three of these hair towels because she can’t live without them. People who try this microfiber hair towel call it a gamechanger for reducing frizz, with over 200 five-star reviews proclaiming they “can’t go back” to drying their hair with a normal towel. The secret is the very absorbent fabric (purportedly gentler than silk) which makes your hair dry twice as fast without roughing up the cuticle. It’s especially great for those with delicate or curly hair. Buy Aquis - Original Long Hair Towel $22, Amazon

The Best Luxury Value

Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Spray is the Tom Hanks of hair products — everyone loves it. This set includes the spray, which adds oomph and lived-in texture to blah hair, and the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo, which makes the process of soaking up hair oil feel a little fancier. Given that the Texturizing Spray itself usually retails for $46, this is actually a very good deal. Buy Oribe Dry Styling Collection $75, Nordstrom

The Hair Set With a PhD

Made by MIT scientists, this set brings science to hair care. Living Proof’s travel set contains their Perfect Hair Day shampoo, conditioner, styling treatment, and dry shampoo, all of which are infused with special technology that literally repels dirt and oil so hair stays clean for days — maybe even for the entire trip. Buy Perfect hair Day (PhD) Travel Kit $29, Ulta

The French Girl Hair-Care Set

Catherine Deneuve is a natural brunette and for years, no one has known except for her longtime haircolorist, Christophe Robin. This limited-edition product trio contains some of his most decadent hair products, all bestsellers in Sephora France. The Sephora-exclusive set includes a trio of hair moisturizing products: the Regenerating Shampoo, Regenerating Mask, and Regenerating Balm. They’re infused with prickly pear oil so color remains vibrant and hair is shampoo-commercial shiny. Buy CHRISTOPHE ROBIN Regenerating Gift Set $85, Sephora

The Most In-Demand Set

This is the hair score of the season, with two of the most buzzed-about beauty lines. First, there’s Dyson’s breakthrough hair dryer, which is quiet, light, and dries your hair in minutes. Then there’s the Ouai products, created by Jen Atkin, who’s been championed by the New York Times as the most influential hairstylist in the world. This set includes the Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Oil, and Soft Mousse, which have a reputation for softening strands, adding shine, and smelling very, very good. Buy DYSON Blown-A-Ouai Set $399, Sephora

The Kawaii Brush

This palm-size plastic brush is beloved by industry insiders for its ability to painlessly untangle even the largest of knots on wet or dry hair, without breaking it. Now add Hello Kitty for cuteness. Whether your texture is wavy, curly, coiled, or straight, this spiky handheld tool glides through hair with ease without creating frizz. Plus, the small size makes it suitable for travel and stuffing inside a stocking. Buy Tangle Teezer The Compact Styler $20, Amazon

The Gift of Time

The experts behind the hair-care company R + Co. (Garren, Howard Mclaren, Thom Priano) know that you want your blow-out to last. Which is why the brand’s mini set of Park Ave Blow Out Balm and Death Valley Dry Shampoo is really like the precious gift of time. The balm is the foundation and the dry shampoo is the touch-up to ensuring that bouncy styles last for days. Buy R+CO day+night travel set $33, Blue Mercury

The Transformative Hair Mask

If your friend’s hair has ever been touched by a blow dryer, flat iron, or any type of dye, she’ll love this mask, which will transform her hair into what Cut senior beauty editor Ashley Weatherford describes as soft, shiny doll hair. Unlike other hair masks which contain lots of synthetic ingredients, Leonor Greyl’s fancy botanical formula contains rare African oils, smoothing extracts, and hyaluronic acid (yes, the same ingredient found in your skin care) that together transform straw-like strands into softer ones after only one use. Buy Leonor Greyl Paris Masque Quintessence $145, Amazon

Gilded Hair Dust

David Mallett has the fanciest salon in Paris, frequented by Natalie Portman and Clemence Poesy. His volume powder was developed when some of his cool-girls clients wanted something that would give their hair bounce while vacationing in exotic locales like Majorca. For the holidays, he’s made a new version which — in addition to soaking up grease and imparting volume — contains the finest bit of gold shimmer so that your hair literally glows. Buy David Mallett Gold Dust $75, David Pirrotta

The One Hot Tool You Need

Make over someone’s entire hot-tool arsenal with ghd’s iron. Designed with a rounded edge, it can be used to straighten, curl, or add waves to hair, eliminating the need for multiple styling contraptions and lots of tangled cords. An added bonus: it comes with heat-resistant storage bag. Buy GHD Nocturne Gold 1” Styler $199, Ulta

For Display Only

About 30 percent of the images pinned as “Hairspiration” on Pinterest come from Sam McKnight. You’ll recognize this in the hairstylist’s book, which chronicles his work on all the supermodels, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Tilda Swinton, and Cate Blanchett from the past 40 years. It’s a beautiful coffee-table book to display for the hair-obsessed. Buy Hair by Sam McKnight $51, Amazon

