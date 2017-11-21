The upside to the madness of holiday shopping is the opportunity to scope out goods you’d want yourself. Really, there’s no better measure of a winning gift than to notice your own reaction to it – this item brings me joy – and then to ask, will it also bring joy to a loved one? For your favorite women, accessories from Marc Jacobs offer an easy yes. Ahead, we present our top picks of the season from the downtown-chic label: effortlessly cool new handbags, wallets, shoes, and more. Perfect for any girlfriend, sister, mom, mentor, or important woman figure in your life, they’re also a great show of appreciation to your actual number one – yourself.
A velvet damask pattern turns this reimagined camera bag into an Instagram-worthy fashion piece. Gift this to someone who could use a compact crossbody.
For the friend who’s always late (or just on the run), this sleek smartwatch notifies its wearer of important messages, daily activities, and what time brunch is.
Imagine this statement satchel in the grip of the aspiring C-suite professional in your group. Its structured style will help her dominate her day with ease.
Looking for an unexpected fragrance? Try this dreamy concoction of fruits, florals, and amber. Or, surprise someone who’s known to obsess over cute packaging.
You can’t go wrong with a classic black bag that goes with everything. But throw on some pom-poms and glittery trim, and she’ll actually be excited to use it nonstop.
Know someone with a much-anticipated getaway coming up? These cheerful slides are perfect for the pool, beach, or – in the meantime – around the house.
Wallets are the ultimate crowd-pleaser — who couldn’t use a more luxurious version of an item they grab countless times per day? Upgrade a woman you know in need.
A pristine, winter white mini bag is the perfect carrier for the chic neutral-lover in your life. And this tote-slash-crossbody is just roomy enough for the daily essentials.
Whether she’s a sneakerhead or just has playful style, she’ll have an excuse to dance around in these beaded-tassel slip-ons. Comfort and a great Boomerang? Done.
This is paid content produced for an advertiser by New York Brand Studio. The editorial staff of The Cut did not play a role in its creation.