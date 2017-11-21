The Latest on the Cut

10 mins ago

This Is the Best Way to Bail on a Political Conversation You Don’t Want to Have

Bob Katter has more important things than same-sex marriage to worry about … like crocodiles killing people every three months.

11 mins ago

21st Century Fox Reaches $90 Million Settlement Over Sexual-Harassment Claims

The deal resolves shareholder claims against Fox executives, including Roger Ailes and Rupert Murdoch.

11:00 a.m.

Learning Your Genetic Information Can Change the Way You See Yourself

It’s not unusual to mistake genetics for fate.

10:49 a.m.

These Supersoft HGPs (Highly Giftable Pajamas) Are 30 Percent Off

They’re from Eberjey.

10:35 a.m.

The L.A. Designer Who Can’t Stop Buying Mom Jeans

Lifestyle advice from Jennifer Fisher.

9:30 a.m.

Watch an Illustrated 30,000-Year Evolution of the Sex Toy

Hallie Lieberman, author of Buzz: A Stimulating History of the Sex Toy takes us through the colorful backstories of the modern dildo and vibrator.

9:16 a.m.

CBS This Morning Hosts Address Charlie Rose Allegations

“This will be investigated. This has to end. This behavior is wrong. Period.”

9:13 a.m.

Here’s What Former Women of SNL Wrote About Al Franken in a New Letter

Shades of Lena Dunham.

8:44 a.m.

All the Gossip About Kim Kardashian Firing Her Assistant, Stephanie Shepherd

And more in this week’s celebrity gossip column.

8:41 a.m.

Here’s Melania Trump Gazing Upon the White House Christmas Tree in Wonder

What is it thinking?

7:39 a.m.

Borat Actor Graciously Offers to Pay Fines for Men Wearing Mankinis

Very nice.

7:00 a.m.

Going Out With My High-School Crush Reignited All My Old Insecurities

I felt like a teenager again — but not in a good way.

Yesterday at 10:59 p.m.

Trump Campaign Official to Plead Guilty to Child Sex Trafficking

Former Oklahoma senator Ralph Shortey is accused of paying a 17-year-old boy for sex.

Yesterday at 9:51 p.m.

Congresswoman Says Former Congressman Tried to Pin Her Down and Kiss Her

Colorado representative Diana DeGette says she was assaulted by former California representative Bob Filner.

Yesterday at 7:43 p.m.

Beyoncé Is the Highest-Paid Woman in Music Right Now

She tops Taylor Swift, according to a new report from Forbes.

Yesterday at 5:45 p.m.

Modern Furniture With a Chic Twist

Patricia Urquiola likes to use clothing as upholstery.

Yesterday at 5:25 p.m.

TV Host Charlie Rose Accused of Sexual Harassment by 8 Women

The allegations range from walking around naked in front of them to unwanted touching.

Yesterday at 5:09 p.m.

Has Khloé Typecast Herself As a Ball-Buster?

This week’s Keeping Up With the Kontinuity Errors.

Yesterday at 4:43 p.m.

White House Press Secretary Makes Reporters Share What They’re Thankful For

“Thank you participating in this very fun exercise.”

Yesterday at 4:37 p.m.

Mother of Kevin Spacey Accuser Says 8 More Men Have Shared Allegations With Her

Heather Unruh says eight more men have contacted her with allegations against Spacey.