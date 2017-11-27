Use Urban Outfitters’ Sale to Spiff Up Your Apartment

By

Today’s sales have been a whirlwind. Need some smart wardrobe basics? We got you covered. Rather splurge on a designer item? Read this for some insane deals. But if you’re in a nesting mood and want to spiff up your apartment, then definitely check out Urban Outfitter’s Cyber Monday markdowns. When you spend $75, they’ll knock off $15 from your total and when you spend $150, they’ll take $50 off. That means you can buy some new cozy sheets for your bed or find a pretty area rug for your living room for under $200. Plus, with some clever deal stacking, you can spend around $100 for a few great finds. Scroll ahead to shop our favorites.

Original Price: $129

Marisa Tipped Faux Fur Throw Blanket Sale Price: $114 (12 percent off), Urban Outfitters

Original Price: 2 for $79

Velvet Throw Pillow Sale Price: 2 for $64 (19 percent off), Urban Outfitters

Original Price: $199

Pala Textured Loop Rug Sale: $149 (25 percent off), Urban Outfitters

Original Price: $189

Zelda Kilim Printed Chenille Rug Sale Price: $139 (26 percent off), Urban Outfitters

Original Price: $139

Heavyweight Down Alternative Duvet Insert Sale Price: $124 (11 percent off), Urban Outfitters

Original Price: $209

Frankie Pieced Jersey Duvet Snooze Set Sale Price: $159 (24 percent off), Urban Outfitters

Original Price: $229

Lombardi Adjustable Desk Chair Sale Price: $179 (22 percent off), Urban Outfitters

Original Price: $99

Marah Vanity Stool Sale Price: $84 (15 percent off), Urban Outfitters

Original Price: $99

Bamboo Entry Way Organizer Sale Price: $84 (15 percent off), Urban Outfitters

Original Price: $98

Yamazaki Tower Clothing Rack Sale Price: $83 (15 percent off), Urban Outfitters

Original Price: $129

Washed Cotton Tassel Duvet Cover Sale Price: $114 (12 percent off), Urban Outfitters

Original Price: $119

Elle Floral Scarf Duvet Cover Sale Price: $104 (13 percent off), Urban Outfitters

Original Price: $129

Culver Brass Floor Lamp Sale Price: $114 (12 percent off), Urban Outfitters

Original Price: $172

Dansk 4-Quart Casserole Pot With Lid Sale Price: $122 (29 percent off), Urban Outfitters

Original Price: $99

12-Piece Modern Dinnerware Set Sale Price: $84 (15 percent off), Urban Outfitters

Original Price: $104

16-Piece Edged Enamelware Starter Kit Sale Price: $89 (14 percent off), Urban Outfitters

