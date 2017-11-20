Here’s some actually good news: holiday season is here! Thankfully, New York’s retail giants are on queue to light up (and cheer up) the city’s streets with a glittering lineup of holiday window displays. This year Henri Bendel has 30,000 paper butterflies and an Instagram wall, while the windows at Macy’s feature one-of-a-kind cityscapes with animated snow-filled skies. Bergdorf Goodman re-created wintry scenes from seven cultural institutions as a love letter to New York, including the American Museum of Natural History, Brooklyn Academy of Music, and the New York Botanical Garden.
The Cut caught up with creative directors and window designers to learn more about the displays. Click ahead to visit Macy’s, Bergdorf Goodman, Barneys New York, Lord & Taylor, Henri Bendel, Hermès, and Tiffany & Co. And check back later this week — Saks Fifth Avenue’s displays will open in a light show tonight, and more windows will be unveiled at Bloomingdale’s, Cartier, and Bulgari. We’ll add photos throughout the week.
