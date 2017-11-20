The Latest on the Cut

2 mins ago

Wearing a Towel Is a Hot New Celebrity Fashion Trend

Terrycloth: It’s a lifestyle.

3 mins ago

This $10 Brush Set Will Turn You Into a Makeup Artist

You’ll have sculpted cheeks in no time.

22 mins ago

Beyoncé Brought a Plus-One to Serena Williams’s Wedding (Her Ponytail)

All the details on Beyoncé’s mysterious bronde date.

1:45 p.m.

Watch How Bergdorf Goodman’s Holiday Windows Were Made

The department store’s resident window dresser, David Hoey, takes us behind the scenes.

1:44 p.m.

What Happened to the 16 Women Who Accused Trump of Sexual Misconduct

Their stories did not prevent Trump from becoming president, but many hope that in this #MeToo moment, people will be more willing to listen.

1:30 p.m.

Watch Rebecca Traister on Real Time With Bill Maher

The Cut’s Rebecca Traister discussed the recent wave of sexual-harassment allegations with Bill Maher and Chelsea Handler.

1:27 p.m.

Trump’s National Security Advisor Reportedly Called Him an ‘Idiot’ and a ‘Dope’

According to a new BuzzFeed report, H.R. McMaster also compared the President to a kindergartner.

12:43 p.m.

See the Most Sparkling Holiday Windows in New York

Bergdorf Goodman, Tiffany & Co., Hermès, Macy’s, and more.

11:56 a.m.

Prolific New York Times Reporter Accused of Sexual Misconduct

A chilling Vox report details the White House correspondent’s alleged predatory behavior toward young female journalists.

11:07 a.m.

This Baseball Star Wasn’t Smart Enough to Date Tech CEO

According to her mom.

11:01 a.m.

Rescued Women Wish They Were Still Out at Sea

The story of Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava takes a sad turn, as they deal with unwanted media attention.

11:00 a.m.

I Think About This a Lot: When Two Talking-Pig Movies Were Released in One Year

Without Babe, Gordy is forgettable. With Babe, it’s an affront to farm-centric cinema.

10:52 a.m.

34 Things From Amazon Fashion’s Black Friday Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy

From Stan Smiths to Eberjey pajamas.

10:46 a.m.

How I Get It Done: Pilar Guzmán, Editor-in-Chief of Condé Nast Traveler

The Condé Nast Traveler editor on her best tips for packing and planning a trip.

10:42 a.m.

How to Emotionally Detach From Work

Sometimes it’s better to care a little less.

10:26 a.m.

Watch the First TV Interview With Roy Moore Accuser Leigh Corfman

Leigh Corfman, who claims Moore abused her when she was 14, speaks out in a new interview.

10:09 a.m.

Serena Williams Got Married in Crystal-Covered Nikes

The tennis champion just wanted to dance.

9:53 a.m.

Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Had a 91-Name ‘Hit List’

The list was of people Weinstein wanted to target and investigate so his history of sexual assault and harassment would never come out.

9:21 a.m.

Tracee Ellis Ross Wore Her Mom’s Bedazzled Blouse to the AMAs

She found it in her garage.

9:19 a.m.

Here’s What Selena Gomez Looks Like As a Blonde

The newly blonde singer is facing backlash over her AMA performance.