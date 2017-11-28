3 Over-the-Top Beauty Gifts for Your Fanciest Friend

M/M Paris is a creative studio that functions at the nexus of art, fashion, and music. The two artists behind the brand, Mathias Augustyniak and Michaël Amzalag, have collaborated with everyone from Kanye West to Björk to Calvin Klein, and their inky prints cost a pretty penny. Your bougie beauty friend will appreciate their scented drawer liners, which were produced in partnership with cult perfumer Byredo. Each of the six papers — which smell like bergamot, lily of the valley, cotton, and amber — is paired with a new M/M Paris drawing. Users can toss a sheet in a suitcase for freshly-scented travel wear, or line a dresser for clothes that simply smell rich.