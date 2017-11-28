Pretty Postcard Wedding Invitations That You Don’t Have to Hide in an Envelope

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Embrace minimalism with these eye-catching, envelope-less invites that mix the nostalgia of a postcard with clean design. (They also offer the added bonus of skipping the envelope-stuffing assembly line.) Find seven of our favorites ahead.

Imaginary Beast (top image)

“The Virginia Suite,” from $500 for a suite of 100, at imaginarybeast.com.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Jane Labanz of The Delicate Pen

“Love in the Garden,” from $875 for a suite of 100, at delicatepen.com.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Foxy & Winston

“Custom Air Mail,” from $1,200 for a suite of 100, at foxyandwinston.com.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Sesame Letterpress & Design

﻿“Palm Fronds,” from $825 for a suite of 100, at sesameletterpress.com.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Cotton Blossom Press

﻿“Moon Phase,” from $835 for a suite of 100, at cottonblossompress.com.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Pineapple Street Designs

“Botanical Oasis,” from $300 for a suite of 100, at pineapplestreetdesigns.com.

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Paperfinger

“Calligraphy Post,” from $755 for a suite of 100, at paperfinger.com.

*This article appears in the winter 2018 issue of New York Weddings.