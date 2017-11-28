Pretty Postcard Wedding Invitations That You Don’t Have to Hide in an Envelope

Embrace minimalism with these eye-catching, envelope-less invites that mix the nostalgia of a postcard with clean design. (They also offer the added bonus of skipping the envelope-stuffing assembly line.) Find seven of our favorites ahead.
Imaginary Beast (top image)
“The Virginia Suite,” from $500 for a suite of 100, at imaginarybeast.com.
Jane Labanz of The Delicate Pen
“Love in the Garden,” from $875 for a suite of 100, at delicatepen.com.
Foxy & Winston
“Custom Air Mail,” from $1,200 for a suite of 100, at foxyandwinston.com.
Sesame Letterpress & Design
“Palm Fronds,” from $825 for a suite of 100, at sesameletterpress.com.
Cotton Blossom Press
“Moon Phase,” from $835 for a suite of 100, at cottonblossompress.com.
Pineapple Street Designs
“Botanical Oasis,” from $300 for a suite of 100, at pineapplestreetdesigns.com.
Paperfinger
“Calligraphy Post,” from $755 for a suite of 100, at paperfinger.com.
*This article appears in the winter 2018 issue of New York Weddings.
