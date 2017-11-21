The 9 Best Beauty Products to Buy at J.Crew Now

Photo: Courtesy of JCrew

J.Crew may have gone through some changes lately, but they still believe in the power of cuffed jeans and a poppy lip stain. Today, the brand launches its new and improved beauty section. Once merely a handful of products, the section will now offer hundreds of products ranging from K-beauty sheet masks from Peach & Lily and Glow Recipe to highlighters from RMS Beauty. The brand’s longtime makeup artist Troi Ollivierre, who has been working on the catalogue since it used to be full of khakis, will also sell his own line of lipstick and lipstains.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best items offered. Put them in your shopping cart starting today.

Two Forms of Natural-Looking Shine

Photo: Courtesy of JCrew Backstage at J.Crew presentations, every model gets a light blending of RMS Beauty’s Living Luminizer highlighter for a natural glow. Pat this above your cheekbones and underneath the eyebrow using your fourth finger (it has the right pressure for blending) for that dewy J.Crew skin. Then use the coconut-based lip shine for a wash of pretty color. Buy RMS Living Luminizer $38, J. Crew

Bright Lipstick

Photo: Courtesy of JCrew Created by J.Crew makeup artist Troi Ollivierre, these lipsticks look just as good in real life as they do in the pages of a catalogue. They’re made in Italy, and are somehow lightweight, matte, and super-pigmented all at the same time. Ollivierre suggests tapping the color on using your finger so it looks like a worn-in stain. Buy Troi Ollivierre Lipstick $28, J. Crew

A Rosy Lip Balm

Photo: Courtesy of JCrew This is a great multipurpose lip balm that smells faintly of rose, fills in lip cracks, and soothes flakiness. It also deposits a slight rosy tint that looks good on everyone. Buy Rosebud Perfume Co. rosebud salve $6, J. Crew

An Otherworldly Face Mask

Photo: Courtesy of JCrew This sheet mask is made for Instagram. The packaging looks like your dream teen bedroom, and the inside holds a charcoal sheet mask made with olive leaf, honey, and vitamin B to hydrate and smooth your skin. Buy Petite Amie Project M starry sheet mask $8, J. Crew

A Sheet Mask for People Who Hate Sheet Masks

Photo: Courtesy of JCrew As the founder of a Korean beauty start-up, Peach & Lily’s CEO Alicia Yoon has tested a lot of sheet masks. So when it came to formulating her own, she knew she didn’t want it to contain any not-so-good ingredients like alcohol, parabens, sulfates, or artificial fragrances. Her masks are particularly great for people with sensitive skin and those who think most sheet masks are too slimy. Buy Peach & Lily 3 Sheet Masks Set $15, J. Crew

A Lip-Specific Mask

Photo: Courtesy of JCrew They make sheet masks for your lips now, too. This one is made of rose water. Buy Petite Amie Miint mask $5, J. Crew

The Perfect Gifting Candle

Photo: Courtesy of JCrew A scented candle that looks nice and smells nice for under $15. Choose between sweet, spicy, or woodsy soy-based scents — this one, with patchouli and verbena, is woodsy. Buy Paddywax® foundry 5 oz candle $15, J. Crew

A Heavy-Duty Lip Treatment

