14 mins ago

25 (Other) Things You Didn’t Know About Taylor Swift

She’s not in the Illuminati but she keeps dropping hints to Beyoncé and being like “I could make time!” and “My Wednesdays are wide open!”

12:45 p.m.

This Supermodel Decided It’s Time for a Promotion

Naomi Campbell is expanding her job to include the title “cultural innovator.”

12:45 p.m.

Study Confirms 2017 Is Way Worse Than 2016

It’s nice to be proven right.

12:04 p.m.

Everyone at the Infinity Rooms Is Doing It for the ‘Gram

Chatting to people in line for the art world’s most coveted selfie.

11:30 a.m.

38 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Canada Goose to Marni

Including rarely-on-sale Canada Goose (Geese?) coats.

11:28 a.m.

The Vintage Curator Obsessed With Old Vogues and Batman

Anna Lucia Uihlein on Barron Trump, Bob Mackie, and Barbara Walters.

11:18 a.m.

Your Video Guide to Dressing Like a British Rock Star

Just look at the red shearling vests in this new Alexander McQueen video.

11:15 a.m.

Whoopi Goldberg on Modeling, Mean Comments, and Becoming a Royal

She spoke with her fellow Pirelli models about the urgency of diversity.

11:12 a.m.

21 Luxury Products to Buy From Sephora’s Best Sale

Never-on-sale brands like La Mer, Chanel, Dyson, and Dior are all marked down.

11:00 a.m.

The ‘Trans Subway Slasher’ Tells Her Side of the Story

Twenty months after Merci Chrisette’s “Subway Slasher” video became a sensation, she’s facing up to five years in prison.

11:00 a.m.

12 Designers on the One Item That Makes Every Space Look Better

“Trash bins are so underrated.”

10:59 a.m.

A Trend Forecaster on Beauty Gifts to Buy Before They Sell Out

Kylie lip kits are out — Fenty and Pat McGrath are in.

10:20 a.m.

Trump Has Never Looked More Uncomfortable Than He Does in This Video

Get this man back in an ill-fitting suit, stat.

10:03 a.m.

Can This Woman Save Weinstein?

Sallie Hofmeister isn’t your average celebrity crisis manager.

9:30 a.m.

Here’s Melania Trump Walking Stoically Along the Great Wall of China

The First Lady looked deep in existential thought in China.

8:47 a.m.

Gold Medalist Says She Was Sexually Assaulted by USA Gymnastics Doctor

The Olympic gold medalist is the latest gymnast to speak out against Larry Nassar.

8:31 a.m.

The 14 Shadiest Things Taylor Swift Says on Reputation

And who we think might be her victims.

8:25 a.m.

3 Nordic Women Designers Defining Modern Hygge

The recently released Real Nordic Living offers a broader and more up-to-date idea of what constitutes Scandinavian design.

8:24 a.m.

Lupita Nyong’o Is Not Happy With Her Latest Photoshopped Magazine Cover

She wrote on Instagram that Grazia UK’s editing was an omission of her heritage.

7:47 a.m.

A Sunny and Modern Beach House in Breezy Point, 5 Years After Hurricane Sandy

Hurricane Sandy devastated the coastal neighborhood in Queens, but new signs of life and revitalization are everywhere.