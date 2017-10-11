21 Luxury Products to Buy From Sephora’s Best Sale

Without hyperbole, today marks the beginning of the best beauty sale on earth (Ringling Brothers voice.) It’s the annual “Sephora Holiday Bonus” sale, when everything online and in-stores is either 15 percent or 20 percent off depending on your Sephora reward card status. If you’re VIB or Rouge status, you get 20 percent off with the codes 20FORROUGE or 20FORVIB. If you have Insider status, you get 15 percent off (INSIDER15.) The codes apply through November 15. Here is a round-up of all the best beauty products that are usually never on sale (La Mer, SK-II, Chanel, Dyson, and Pat McGrath). Add them to your carts now.
Get the foundation that everyone has been talking about. I’m sure you’ve already heard, there are 40 shades.
Original Price: $34
I’ve seen a lot of highlighters this year, but none in this shade of blinding 24-karat yellow gold. Also, it’s fun to tell people you have Trophy Wife cheek, and not have it mean Botox.
Original Price: $34
Practically every makeup artist I know has this in their kit. If Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line set 40 shades as the benchmark for diversity, then Anastasia sets the standard for brow-shade diversity with 10. There’s a spoolie at one end of the pencil and a thin pencil at the other, delicate yet sturdy enough to shade or draw in individual hairs.
Original Price: $21
Chanel goes on sale … never. This is a great time to stock up on their perfumes, including the newest real scent in 15 years, a sparkly jasmine-meets-gardenia fragrance.
Original Price: $135
Maybe it’s a placebo effect or maybe it’s the dust, but several Type-A people I know swear by “dusting” themselves morning and mid-day for caffeine-less energy. See what all the hype is about and get initiated into the Moon Juice world.
Original Price: $38
Cherry Lush is Winona Ryder’s shade. Find your own Tom Ford lipstick color. The nude Casablanca is his best-seller.
Original Price: $54
Everyone loves Tom Ford’s lipsticks, but my actual favorites are his shiny lip stains, which become matte and lovingly-worn-in-looking with eating and general life-living. I hope they don’t ever discontinue this one.
Original Price: $54 Original Price: $45
Airplane air is terrible and immediately eradicates any hard work you’ve put into your skin-care routine. Sleeping masks (intense face masks that you don’t need to wash off) are less intrusive than sheet masks. This one keeps your skin bouncy and soft, and it’s even “natural.”
La Mer is on sale. Enough said.
Original Price: $170
Don’t sleep on the Sephora collection! This lipstick, particularly in shade 01 (a classic well-balanced red), had people instantly DM-ing me to ask what I’m wearing. It’s very pigmented, lasts through a four-course meal and drinks, and won’t give you lip flakies.
Original Price: $14
This is the bronzer that my friends beg me to get for them. It’s a peachy-bronzy shade without any orange, and the rectangle brush can also be used to gently contour.
Original Price: $29
A conditioner that makes your hair feel super-soft and almost too shiny.
Original Price: $29
As Strategist beauty writer Rio Viera-Newton said, this is “the most intense, beaming highlight.”
Original Price: $44
Every supermodel and Victoria’s Secret Angel loves these sheet masks (and let me assure you, they do not get them for free). They’re heart-breakingly expensive, as Rio described them, but now you can get them for a little cheaper.
Original Price: $17
This miracle product has helped me battle monster mosquito bites and zits. It’s better than cortisone cream, any kind of weird pink zit cream, and it’s the best clay mask I’ve tried.
Original Price: $62
The best eye-shadow palette on earth, period, that had Selena Gomez actually jumping with joy. Note that Sephora knows how much of a hot-ticket item this is — you’re limited to buying only five.
Original Price: $125
This foundation (recommended to me by Chrissy Teigen, not that we are friends like that) truly makes your skin look like it is air-brushed. As Barbara Corcoran told the Strategist, “it doesn’t look like makeup.” Because it’s pricey (and honestly, doesn’t contain a lot of product), I rarely recommend it to people. But it’s a great thing to splurge on and try out now.
It’s a dry shampoo that actually works to clean hair, rather than mask it with grittiness. Plus, there’s actual technology behind why it works, courtesy of MIT scientists.
Original Price: $22
Comb the Sephora reviews for this product and they’ll mention that it works immediately. The moisturizing masks use a special type of retinol to quickly (albeit temporarily) brighten dark eye circles.
Original Price: $65
This French shampoo, created by Catherine Deneuve’s longtime colorist Christophe Robin, thoroughly deep-cleans my hair without removing volume. It also impressively keeps my hair feeling clean for up to four days without dry shampoo.
Original Price: $53
If it’s worth the $400 price tag, it’s definitely worth the slightly less than $400 price tag.
Original Price: $339
