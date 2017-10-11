The Latest on the Cut

12:04 p.m.

Everyone at the Infinity Rooms Is Doing It for the ‘Gram

Chatting to people in line for the art world’s most coveted selfie.

11:30 a.m.

38 Things on Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy: From Canada Goose to Marni

Including rarely-on-sale Canada Goose (Geese?) coats.

11:28 a.m.

The Vintage Curator Obsessed With Old Vogues and Batman

Anna Lucia Uihlein on Barron Trump, Bob Mackie, and Barbara Walters.

11:18 a.m.

Your Video Guide to Dressing Like a British Rock Star

Just look at the red shearling vests in this new Alexander McQueen video.

11:15 a.m.

Whoopi Goldberg on Modeling, Mean Comments, and Becoming a Royal

She spoke with her fellow Pirelli models about the urgency of diversity.

11:12 a.m.

21 Luxury Products to Buy From Sephora’s Best Sale

Never-on-sale brands like La Mer, Chanel, Dyson, and Dior are all marked down.

11:00 a.m.

The ‘Trans Subway Slasher’ Tells Her Side of the Story

Twenty months after Merci Chrisette’s “Subway Slasher” video became a sensation, she’s facing up to five years in prison.

11:00 a.m.

12 Designers on the One Item That Makes Every Space Look Better

“Trash bins are so underrated.”

10:20 a.m.

Trump Has Never Looked More Uncomfortable Than He Does in This Video

Get this man back in an ill-fitting suit, stat.

10:03 a.m.

Can This Woman Save Weinstein?

Sallie Hofmeister isn’t your average celebrity crisis manager.

9:30 a.m.

Here’s Melania Trump Walking Stoically Along the Great Wall of China

The First Lady looked deep in existential thought in China.

8:47 a.m.

Gold Medalist Says She Was Sexually Assaulted by USA Gymnastics Doctor

The Olympic gold medalist is the latest gymnast to speak out against Larry Nassar.

8:31 a.m.

The 14 Shadiest Things Taylor Swift Says on Reputation

And who we think might be her victims.

8:25 a.m.

3 Nordic Women Designers Defining Modern Hygge

The recently released Real Nordic Living offers a broader and more up-to-date idea of what constitutes Scandinavian design.

8:24 a.m.

Lupita Nyong’o Is Not Happy With Her Latest Photoshopped Magazine Cover

She wrote on Instagram that Grazia UK’s editing was an omission of her heritage.

7:47 a.m.

A Sunny and Modern Beach House in Breezy Point, 5 Years After Hurricane Sandy

Hurricane Sandy devastated the coastal neighborhood in Queens, but new signs of life and revitalization are everywhere.

7:00 a.m.

Breastfeeding Killed My Sex Drive

At least I’m not alone.

6:00 a.m.

Dear Therapist: Should I Have a Baby Alone If I Can’t Find a Partner?

There’s a difference between “I want” and “I’m afraid to want.”

12:28 a.m.

Anti-Sexual-Harassment Training Is Now Mandatory for Senators and Aides

Baby steps.

Yesterday at 11:12 p.m.

Louis C.K. Is Done

These stories change our perception of C.K.’s work. It’s not only unavoidable, it’s a necessary part of processing art and coming to terms with it.