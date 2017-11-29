winter weddings 2018 November 29, 2017 11/29/2017 6:30 am 11 Pairs of Sparkly Wedding Shoes That Will Light Up the Dance Floor By Lindsay Peoples Wagner There’s a glitter takeover happening in fashion right now. Make your wedding aisle your personal catwalk with a pair of sparkly shoes. You’ll light up the dance floor and be able to Kirakira+ the night away. Here are 11 of our favorites. Photo: Courtesy of the vendors Buy Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony Sandal $895, Nordstrom Photo: Courtesy of the vendors Buy Badgley Mischka Kassandra Evening Slides $225, Badgley Mischka Photo: Courtesy of the vendors Buy Jimmy Choo Lucy Glittered Pumps $750, Farfetch Photo: Courtesy of the vendors Buy Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Sandals, similar style $425, Stuart Weitzman Photo: Courtesy of the vendors Buy Betsey Johnson Molly Flats $109, Betsey Johnson Photo: Courtesy of the vendors Buy Monique Lhuillier Embellished Sandal, similar style $995, Monique Lhuillier Photo: Courtesy of the vendors Buy Dessy Celebrate Open Toe Pump $130, Dessy Photo: Courtesy of the vendors Buy Gianvito Rossi Linda Glitter Pumps $508, mytheresa.com Photo: Courtesy of the vendors Buy Christian Louboutin Sequined Canvas Pumps $745, Christian Louboutin Photo: Courtesy of the vendors Buy La Perla D’Orsey Shoes $970, La Perla Photo: Courtesy of the vendors Buy Chiara Ferragni Stars Glitter Pumps $434, Chiara Ferragni *This article appears in the winter 2018 issue of New York Weddings. Tags: winter weddings 2018 style guide weddings new york weddings new york magazine wedding accessories shoes style More Sparkly Wedding Shoes That Will Light Up the Dance Floor
