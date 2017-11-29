11 Pairs of Sparkly Wedding Shoes That Will Light Up the Dance Floor

By

There’s a glitter takeover happening in fashion right now. Make your wedding aisle your personal catwalk with a pair of sparkly shoes. You’ll light up the dance floor and be able to Kirakira+ the night away. Here are 11 of our favorites.

Photo: Courtesy of the vendors
Buy
Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony Sandal $895, Nordstrom
Photo: Courtesy of the vendors
Buy
Badgley Mischka Kassandra Evening Slides $225, Badgley Mischka
Photo: Courtesy of the vendors
Buy
Jimmy Choo Lucy Glittered Pumps $750, Farfetch
Photo: Courtesy of the vendors
Buy
Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong Sandals, similar style $425, Stuart Weitzman
Photo: Courtesy of the vendors
Buy
Betsey Johnson Molly Flats $109, Betsey Johnson
Photo: Courtesy of the vendors
Buy
Monique Lhuillier Embellished Sandal, similar style $995, Monique Lhuillier
Photo: Courtesy of the vendors
Buy
Dessy Celebrate Open Toe Pump $130, Dessy
Photo: Courtesy of the vendors
Buy
Gianvito Rossi Linda Glitter Pumps $508, mytheresa.com
Photo: Courtesy of the vendors
Buy
Christian Louboutin Sequined Canvas Pumps $745, Christian Louboutin
Photo: Courtesy of the vendors
Buy
La Perla D’Orsey Shoes $970, La Perla
Photo: Courtesy of the vendors
Buy
Chiara Ferragni Stars Glitter Pumps $434, Chiara Ferragni

*This article appears in the winter 2018 issue of New York Weddings.

Tags:

Sparkly Wedding Shoes That Will Light Up the Dance Floor