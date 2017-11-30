4 Beauty Experts on How They Would Spend $60 at Ulta

From many disappointing experiences both personal and professional, I had come to believe eye masks didn’t do much other than moisturize the under-eye area. But for some reason, this one works when the other ones don’t. It doesn’t even have caffeine — the supposed magic ingredient — in it. But it’s a miracle worker, even from one application.

I recently had a 12-hour commercial shoot with a client who had come straight from a comedy tour, and he needed a little extra love in the under-eye area. Twenty minutes after putting this on, I was shocked at the remarkable reduction in puffiness, dark circles, and dehydration. Amazing!

For those of us at home, they’re simple enough to use. Pop the liquid chamber to allow it to soak into the “dry side.” Apply and then meditate, feed yourself, feed the kids, do your hair, whatever! By the way, I do recommend 20 minutes, not 5 minutes for all under-eye masks.