Beyoncé is the Highest Paid Woman in Music Right Now

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL

Beyoncé has been crowned the highest paid woman in music in 2017, according to a new report in Forbes.

Beyoncé’s financial success can be credited to the success of Lemonade, and the resulting world tour, which grossed $250 million. She also successfully launched her own fashion line, Ivy Park, and she and Jay-Z own stock in the streaming service Tidal, which soared when Sprint invested $200 million into this year. Together Forbes estimates Beyoncé and Jay Z, are worth about $1.16 billion.

Adele finished second at $69 Million, and Taylor Swift came in at $44 million. (Forbes estimated the pre-tax income of top women in music from 2016-2017 using industry data and interviews with insiders.)

This year, Beyonce unseats Swift who topped the list and earned $170 million last year following her 1989 World Tour and endorsements for Keds, Diet Coke and Apple. But who is counting?

