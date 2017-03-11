Cardi B and Reese Witherspoon Partied This Week

View Slideshow Photo: Getty Images; BFA; Matteo Prandoni

While singers Bette Midler and Kelly Rowland wrapped up Halloween with their annual star-studded parties, two of New York’s illustrious museums played host to some of the greatest innovators and promising pioneers.

For this year’s Halloween event in New York, Midler wore an extravagant green and floral dress fit for the evening’s theme, The Garden of Earthly Delights. In Los Angeles, Rowland channeled actress Grace Jones as the character Helen Strangé from Eddie Murphy’s 1992 movie, Boomerang. Back in New York, WSJ. Magazine held the seventh Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art, where Reese Witherspoon and Raf Simons were among the winners. Elsewhere in Manhattan, the New Museum honored emerging influencers in fashion, art, design, and media, like LaToya Ruby Frazier.

