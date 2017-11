What did former Trump adviser Carter Page do on Thursday morning before heading over to the Senate and House Intelligence Committees to drop off subpoenaed documents?

We can only guess he read an old-fashion magazine tutorial advising him to accessorize with “a pop of color,” picked out a fancy little red bucket hat from his closet, then placed it atop his head while looking in the mirror and mouthing “Perfect!”

Carter Page was also wearing a big floppy red hat when he arrived: pic.twitter.com/vkQDgVP2Gr — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 16, 2017

Carter Page just came to drop some subpoenaed documents off to HPSCI and SSCI. Here he is, swarmed by reporters, in his hat, hopping into a cab. pic.twitter.com/L7u0YL5bpf — Katie Bo Williams (@KatieBoWill) November 16, 2017

Here's that bucket hat pic.twitter.com/f7gltmTE8x — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) November 16, 2017

Ready to go!