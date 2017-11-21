Why Rihanna is Calling for the Release of this Sex Trafficking Victim

Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/PBS

Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, T.I. and now Rick Ross, are calling for the release of Cyntoia Brown, a young woman who was sent to jail in 2004 for killing a man who paid her for sex at age 16.

During the trial in 2004, Brown told the jury she shot the 43-year-old Johnny Allen because she was afraid of him. But prosecutors argued Brown killed him in order to steal from him. The jury sided with the prosecution, and sentenced Brown to life in prison.

Then, in 2011, director Dan Birman released the documentary, “Me Facing Life: Cyntoia’s Story,” which brought increased attention and nuance to the case. The film features interviews with Brown, and explains that at the time she met Allen, she was being sex trafficked by a pimp named “Cut-throat” who had reportedly forced her into prostitution.

Now, thirteen years later, attention is again being paid to Brown’s story after Rihanna, T.I. and Kim Kardashian have tweeted and posted the graphic details of her story on social media.

Rihanna has asked “did we somehow change the definition of #JUSTICE along the way?” Kardashian has called her lawyers “to see what can be done to fix this,” and T.I. has called for her to be freed.

The #FreeCyntoiaBrown hashtag has now gone viral on Twitter and Instagram and a MoveOn petition calling for a presidential pardon has gotten over 100,000 signatures.

You can watch Birman’s documentary on Brown’s life here.

The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown pic.twitter.com/73y26mLp7u — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 21, 2017

Free da GOAT🐐 #IGotSomethingOnTheApeal A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on Nov 20, 2017 at 11:20pm PST

Our community gets hit with governmental intrusion into the black community far too often. Trust me, I know first hand. Intrusion that depleted black people of the right to fairly live their lives in the pursuit of happiness that The constitution grants us all. But when our children are victimized and criminalized due to lack of legal protection under the law, we must stand and do something. Young #CyntoiaBrown was only 16 and has spent the last 12 years of a life sentence behind bars for a crime she have never served a day in jail for after being a victim of #sextrafficking. Something needs to be done and we should stop she gets justice. #FreeCyntoiaBrown A post shared by Rick Ross (@freewayricky) on Nov 21, 2017 at 5:56pm PST

This post has been updated throughout.