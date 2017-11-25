Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

While it’s unclear whether or not they’re actually friends, Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump have united to defend Malia Obama’s right to privacy. After a video of Barack Obama’s eldest daughter blowing smoke rings went viral a few days ago, the aforementioned first daughters told media to leave Malia alone, New York Daily News reports.

Malia, who is 19 years old, took a gap year after she graduated from high school before starting at Harvard University this past fall. She’s also a private citizen and deserves to be treated one, argue both Clinton and Trump. While images of Malia kissing a college-aged man at a Harvard-Yale football game circulated last week, it was the virality of the video of her blowing smoke rings that provoked the first daughters. Trump was the first to tweet.

Malia Obama should be allowed the same privacy as her school aged peers. She is a young adult and private citizen, and should be OFF limits. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 24, 2017

Just an hour later, Clinton followed up with a message of her own.

Malia Obama’s private life, as a young woman, a college student, a private citizen, should not be your clickbait. Be better. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) November 24, 2017

Looks like this proposal has bipartisan support.