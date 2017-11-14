Children of Any Age Can Now Hunt With Guns in This State

Photo: Dana Neely/Getty Images

While the country grapples with an epidemic of deadly gun violence, Wisconsin is … working on getting more firearms in the hands of children.

Children of all ages are now permitted to go hunting with a gun, so long as they stay within arm’s length of an adult mentor, according to a new state law. Governor Scott Walker signed Assembly Bill 455 on Saturday and related hunting licenses went on sale on Monday, USA Today reports — right in time for deer season.

Previously, children had to be at least 10 years old to hunt with a mentor and they could only share one gun or bow between them. Now, children can be of any age and both child and mentor can have their own weapon.

What could possibly go wrong?