Chris Christie Didn’t Fetch McDonald’s for Donald Trump

In June of 2016, after Donald Trump had bulldozed the crowded GOP primary field and Republicans were grappling with their ability to support a vulgar charlatan, Chris Christie wasted no time throwing his support behind the future president. The New Jersey governor became a regular at Trump’s public events in the summer of 2016, having “transformed himself into a sort of manservant,” as The New Yorker put it.

To illustrate that description, the magazine’s Ryan Lizza provided a short anecdote that went viral: Christie was, according to an anonymous Republican, once forced to make a McDonald’s run for Trump.

Unfortunately for us (fortunately for Christie), the story wasn’t true. In a long profile of Christie as he prepares to leave office, Politico’s Josh Dawsey includes a startling admission from ex–Trump aide Sam Nunberg.

The other sad reality, for Christie at least? Even without this story of his time as Trump’s big burger-buying boy, there are still plenty of dumb things to rag on Christie about.