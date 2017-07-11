Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

Democrat Danica Roem was elected on Tuesday to serve in Virginia’s 13th district making her the first transgender individual to openly serve in a state legislature.

Roem’s win comes on a big night for Virginia Democrats. Democratic candidate Ralph Northam beat out Republican Ed Gillespie in the state’s gubernatorial race – widely seen as a test of President Trump’s impact on local politics.

Roem, a 33-year-old former journalist, defeated 13-term incumbent Delegate Robert G. Marshall, 73, who once called himself Virginia’s “chief homophobe.” Marshall refused to debate Roem, and called her by male pronouns through the entire race, according to the Washington Post.

But in a recent interview with Mother Jones she emphasized that she was interested in issues of policy and identity.

“Transgender people have really good public policy ideas that span the gamut of transportation policy to health care policy to education policy, and yes, to civil rights as well,” Roem told Mother Jones. “We shouldn’t just be pigeonholed into the idea that we’re just going to be fighting about bathrooms.”