Get Designer Jeans for Under $100 Today

It’s a Good Day to Buy Designer Jeans Online

Photo: Young Jun Koo

Buying jeans online can be tricky, but today’s a good time to experiment because there are so many good sales. When else are you going to be able to buy jeans that normally cost $200 marked up to 70 percent off? Below, we’ve rounded up the best styles currently marked down on Amazon. Just take note: These deals are so good that sizes might not remain in stock for long.

If you’re looking for a clean cut with no thigh whiskering, these are for you.

Original Price: $198

True Religion Mid Rise Crop Jeans Sale Price: $63 (68 percent off), Amazon

NYDJ jeans have exactly the right amount of stretch. This style goes up to size 24.

Original Price: $93

NYDJ Bootcut Jeans Sale Price: $71 (20 percent off), Amazon

Because there’s nothing as chic as a bright sweater with pitch-black jeans.

Original Price: $154

Siwy Slim Black Jeans Sale Price: $83 (46 percent off), Amazon

Wear these cuffed jeans with all your cute ankle boots.

Original Price: $179

Joe’s Midrise Cuffed Jeans Sale Price: $89 (50 percent off), Amazon

And wear these with knee-high boots – they taper at the bottoms, so they won’t bunch up.

Original Price: $240

DL1961 Sculpt Skinny Jeans Sale Price: $90 (62 percent off), Amazon

If you prefer a dark denim with subtle detailing, these are a go-to.

Original Price: $168

DL1961 High Rise Straight Jeans Sale Price: $90 (46 percent off), Amazon

The slightly frayed hem at the bottom make them a fashion-y choice.

Original Price: $198

DL1961 Emma Power Leggings Sale Price: $99 (50 percent off), Amazon

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.

