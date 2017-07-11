Donald Trump Jr. Told Virginians to Go Vote on the Wrong Day

Photo: Saul Loeb/Pool/Getty Images

Political scholar Donald Trump Jr. may have a (loose) grasp on the concept of socialism, but when it comes to the intricacies of the democratic process, like, say, the timing of elections, he’s a little foggy. On Tuesday morning, Election Day, the president’s eldest son encouraged Virginians to go and vote for Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie … tomorrow.

Let’s take @EdWGillespie across the finish line tomorrow! Virginia: get out and vote for Ed & entire @GOP ticket #VAGov #VA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2017

According to The Hill, a few hours after CNN’s Jake Tapper made note of the mistake on his show, Don Jr. once again urged Virginians to go vote, saying that the future of their commonwealth was at stake … tomorrow.

Virginia, the future of the Commonwealth is at stake tomorrow. Find your polling place at https://t.co/j7EyqNhth4 to vote Ed for #VAGov — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 7, 2017

This misstep is somewhat out of character for Trump, who otherwise seems pretty good at scheduling.