Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Halloween: a holiday for dressing up, eating copious amounts of candy, and, if you’re Donald Trump Jr., using your toddler daughter to try to own lefties on Twitter.

The eldest Trump son posted a photo of Chloe, age 3, showing her basket of Halloween candy to the camera, accompanied with the caption “I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to [sic] early to teach her about socialism.”

I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017

Ah yes, nothing like a holiday in which the collective benefits from the distribution of free goods to illustrate that socialism is bad.

Someone get Chloe a copy of Capital, stat.