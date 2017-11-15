Donald Trump Tweets His Condolences … for the Wrong Mass Shooting

Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Four people were killed in California on Tuesday, when a gunman went on a murderous rampage, shooting at random victims, including students at an elementary school. In response, the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, tweeted out his condolences … for the victims of last week’s mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

According to Vice News, at 10:34 p.m. on Tuesday night, the president wrote in a since-deleted tweet: “May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI and Law Enforcement has arrived.”

Trump also tweeted his sympathies for Sutherland Springs last week, shortly after 26 people were killed and 20 injured while worshiping at the town’s First Baptist Church, and as one Twitter user observed, his two tweets were remarkably similar:

Trump just tweeted again about the church shooting in Sutherland Springs. The 1st tweet was the day of the event, 9 days ago. Is this his shooting tweet template? He forgot to change the location to today's shooting: California. pic.twitter.com/IToC7UXkyP — Shannon Ritenour (@ShannonRitenour) November 15, 2017

Is Donald Trump copy-pasting his condolence tweets? Is he so careless about his tweets, which his staff has called his “main way of communicating with the American people” that he can’t even be bothered to check that he’s tweeting about the right mass shooting? Troublesome questions we probably don’t want answered.

In the meantime, the president is back to tweeting about other important issues: