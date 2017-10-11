With Dream & Design: A Design School Challenge, New York magazine and Delta® Faucet are giving the next great interior designer a chance to win a $10,000 scholarship. Inspired by Delta® Faucet’s brand pillars — innovative, visionary, genuine, and sophisticated — design students crafted mood boards depicting how, featuring a Delta faucet of their choice, they’d transform an imagined space into their real-life design fantasy. Below, read about one of the five finalists’ creations.

Student Designer

Yaneli Rozon, New York School of Interior Design, class of August 2018 (anticipated)

Imagined Space

Bathroom in a contemporary studio

Design Statement

What inspires you as a designer, and what type of space is represented above? How would you go beyond the ordinary to elevate this room?

Open shelves incorporate [the clients’] sleek personal products as part of the design.

In this case, the contemporary and elegant Pivotal collection was the inspiration for design. I immediately visualized a young professional couple just starting off in their first home together. Being two people but still within a budget, they’ve chosen a studio in Chelsea, but with generous, spacious areas including a double-sink bathroom. They enjoy and value bath time, including skincare and grooming, so there is a special focus there. A modern, simple aesthetic is expressed by minimal open shelves, which show off and incorporate their sleek personal products as part of the design.

The different finishes offered in the Pivotal collection provide the opportunity to play with and personalize the client’s ideal bathroom. Since this couple identifies with the industrial style, the black matte finish is perfect for the faucet, towel rack, and other fixtures. From there, it doesn’t take much else to achieve their desired style: With a rustic wood vanity and Edison-style light fixtures, the design will look elegant with rustic touches, as is popular with this younger generation.

Neutral colors will be used throughout, using white subway wall tiles, along with other black, white, and gray features, and a lighter wood like walnut for warmth. The countertop of the vanity will be quartz stone with a cement finish, the flooring will be gray tile, and the black matte vanity pulls will coordinate with the fixtures and mirror. Finally, two types of sconces will be used, both with Edison bulbs: one in the middle of the two over-sink mirrors, and one above each mirror.

Featured Products

Delta® Faucet Pivotal Two-Handle Wall Mount Lavatory Faucet Trim (Matte Black), $598, Learn More

Delta® Faucet Pivotal 24” Towel Bar (Matte Black), $186, Learn More

This wood vanity is both rustic and contemporary, with bottom wood racks to expose accessories such as towels.

Restoration Hardware Printmaker’s Double Washstand Base, $1,995, Learn More

Pipe-style pulls will replace the vanity’s original cup pulls, taking away the vintage style in favor of an industrial feel.

Brizo Odin Drawer Pull (Matte Black), $46, Learn More

This light fixture is the perfect touch of delicate, innovative design to help the room stand out.

Restoration Hardware Gaslight Lens Grand Sconce, $229, Learn More

While still industrial, this fixture takes the traditional light bulb to another level with its unexpected design.

Lamps Plus Sonneman Chelsea 14” High Satin Black Edison Sconce, $190, Learn More

This black matte mirror is an ideal match with the faucet and towel bar – all feature a simple but elegant design.

Restoration Hardware Industrial Rivet Pivot Mirror, $495, Learn More

I chose a cement finish for the countertop to dress the quality quartz so that it reflects the industrial scheme.

Caesarstone 4033 Rugged Concrete, price upon request, Learn More

White subway tile is a great way to maintain a simple, elegant design that leans utilitarian.

Cancos Tile and Stone White Subway Tile, price upon request, Learn More

This gray tile matches up with the countertop, but it also contrasts the wall tile and lets the black matte fixtures and accessories lead as the protagonists of the space.

Porcelanosa Fossil Grey Texture, price upon request, Learn More

