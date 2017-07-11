11 Dreamy Wedding Dresses That Will Float Down the Aisle

Off-the-shoulder silk-faille bell-sleeve gown by Carolina Herrera, $5,990 at Mark Ingram Atelier, 110 E. 55th St.; 212-319-6778. Flowers from Bridget Vizoso Design.
With bell sleeves, pleated tulle, and floating appliqué, this season’s wedding dresses are ethereal and angelic — especially when paired with lovely silk headpieces adorned with bows and blossoms. Here, 11 gorgeous gowns that can go straight from our dreams to your wedding day.
Production Credits:
Photos by Hailun Ma
Styled by Rebecca Ramsey
Makeup by Nana Hiramatsu using M.A.C Cosmetics
Hair by Kiyonori Sudo
Market Editor: Lindsay Peoples Wagner.
Fashion Assistant: Indya Brown.
*This article appears in the winter 2018 issue of New York Weddings.
