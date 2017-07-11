11 Dreamy Wedding Dresses That Will Float Down the Aisle

Off-the-shoulder silk-faille bell-sleeve gown by Carolina Herrera, $5,990 at Mark Ingram Atelier, 110 E. 55th St.; 212-319-6778. Flowers from Bridget Vizoso Design.

With bell sleeves, pleated tulle, and floating appliqué, this season’s wedding dresses are ethereal and angelic — especially when paired with lovely silk headpieces adorned with bows and blossoms. Here, 11 gorgeous gowns that can go straight from our dreams to your wedding day.

Ivory tulle ball gown with ruched bodice by Oscar de la Renta, $14,990 at 772 Madison Ave.; 212-288-5810. Graduated-diamond necklace set in 18-karat white gold by Forevermark by A. Link, price upon request at forevermark.com. Vintage diamond engagement ring by Greenwich St. Jewelers, $80,000 at 64 Trinity Pl.; 212-964-7592. Tiara of silk orange blossoms by Cappellino Millinery, $303 at cappellinomillinery.com. Photo: Hailun Ma
Architectural-seamed off-the-shoulder mermaid gown by Anne Barge, $3,290 at Kleinfeld Bridal, 110 W. 20th St.; 646-690-2446. Twelve-strand pearl necklace by Marisa Perry, $3,800 at 636 Hudson St.; 212-566-8977. Flowers from Bridget Vizoso Design. Photo: Hailun Ma
Ivory tulle and embroidered-guipure gown by Elie Saab Bridal, price upon request at eliesaab.com. Classic three-prong diamond studs in 18-karat white gold by Forevermark by A. Link, price upon request at forevermark.com. Tiffany-setting engagement ring set in platinum by Tiffany & Co., price upon request at 727 Fifth Ave.; 212-755-8000. Bouquet from Gardenia Organic. Photo: Hailun Ma
White tulle ball gown with floating appliqué by Oscar de la Renta, price upon request at 772 Madison Ave.; 212-288-5810. Birdcage veil with silk bow by Cappellino Millinery, $316 at cappellinomillinery.com. Diamond necklace set in platinum by Tiffany & Co., from $165,000 at 727 Fifth Ave.; 212-755-8000. Photo: Hailun Ma
Floral jacquard coatdress with cigarette pants by Sachin & Babi, $3,995 at sachinandbabi.com. White-diamond ring set in platinum by Catbird, price upon request at 219 Bedford Ave., Williamsburg; 718-599-3457. Bouquet by James Abel Events. Photo: Hailun Ma
Victorian sheer gown with 3-D floral embroidery by Galia Lahav Haute Couture, $11,800 at Bridal Reflections, 437 Fifth Ave.; 212-764-3040. Photo: Hailun Ma
Circle-pleated tulle gown by Viktor & Rolf Mariage, price upon request at viktor-rolf.com. Narcisse headpiece by Monvieve, price upon request at monvieve.com. Diorama Précieuse diamond-and-peridot earrings set in yellow gold by Dior Fine Jewelry, price upon request at 21 E. 57th St.; 212-931-2950. Marquise-cut diamond necklace set in platinum by Harry Winston, price upon request at 701 Fifth Ave.; 212-399-1000. Emerald-cut diamond ring by Greenwich St. Jewelers, $25,000 at 64 Trinity Pl.; 212-964-7592. Flowers from Bridget Vizoso Design. Photo: Hailun Ma
Ivory corset dress by Vivienne Westwood, $9,500 at Kleinfeld Bridal, 110 W. 20th St.; 646-690-2446. Stylist’s own headpiece. Flower from Missi Flowers. Photo: Hailun Ma
Soft-white one-shoulder draped crêpe gown by Vera Wang Bride, $3,590 at 991 Madison Ave.; 212-628-3400. Silk-gazar flower crown by Cappellino Millinery, $396 at cappellinomillinery.com. Photo: Hailun Ma
White clustered-sequin gown by Lakum, $8,000 at 200 10th St., Gowanus; 917-687-7544. Cushion-cut diamond earrings set in platinum and oval-diamond ring with tapered baguettes by Harry Winston, prices upon request at 701 Fifth Ave.; 212-399-1000. Flowers from Bridget Vizoso Design. Photo: Hailun Ma

Production Credits:
Photos by Hailun Ma
Styled by Rebecca Ramsey
﻿Makeup by Nana Hiramatsu using M.A.C Cosmetics
Hair by Kiyonori Sudo
Market Editor: Lindsay Peoples Wagner.
Fashion Assistant: Indya Brown.

*This article appears in the winter 2018 issue of New York Weddings.

