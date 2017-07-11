11 Dreamy Wedding Dresses That Will Float Down the Aisle

Off-the-shoulder silk-faille bell-sleeve gown by Carolina Herrera, $5,990 at Mark Ingram Atelier, 110 E. 55th St.; 212-319-6778. Flowers from Bridget Vizoso Design.

With bell sleeves, pleated tulle, and floating appliqué, this season’s wedding dresses are ethereal and angelic — especially when paired with lovely silk headpieces adorned with bows and blossoms. Here, 11 gorgeous gowns that can go straight from our dreams to your wedding day.

Photo: Hailun Ma

Production Credits:

Photos by Hailun Ma

Styled by Rebecca Ramsey

﻿Makeup by Nana Hiramatsu using M.A.C Cosmetics

Hair by Kiyonori Sudo

Market Editor: Lindsay Peoples Wagner.

Fashion Assistant: Indya Brown.

*This article appears in the winter 2018 issue of New York Weddings.