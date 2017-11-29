Elena Ferrante Is Working on Something New

Finally, some good news: Elena Ferrante is writing again.

Last year, after Ferrante’s identity was allegedly outed by Italian journalist Claudio Gatti — despite her oft-stated desire to remain anonymous — many worried that the pseudonymous author of the Neapolitan novels would never write again. But much like Lila Cerullo taking up arms at Bruno Soccavo’s sausage factory (shoutout to my fellow Ferrante-heads!), your literary girl crush isn’t about to let some silly man crush her spirit.

According to an interview with her publishers in the Italian literary newsletter Il Libraio, translated in The Guardian, Ferrante is putting pen to paper once more. “I know she is writing, but at the moment I cannot say anything more,” revealed publisher Sandro Ferrari, who adds there are no plans for a novel to come out next year.

Ferrante is reportedly also working on a screenplay for the TV adaptation of the Neapolitan novels, which is slated to air on HBO in the United States. Hillary Clinton must be so pleased.