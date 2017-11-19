Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

One person definitely did not watch last night’s premiere of Lifetime TV movie I Am Elizabeth Smart: The real-life subject herself. She told E! News that while she has watched it before, she never wants to see it again.

The movie centers on Smart’s abduction in June 2002, when she was forced from her bed, led into the woods at knife-point, and held in captivity for nine months. While she told E! that before she had read over the script many times, recorded narration, and spent time on the set with Alana Boden, who plays Smart in the movie, watching the completed movie was “terrifying.” She described her experience in detail.

“My husband was downstairs watching the kids and trying to put my daughter to bed and I was just upstairs in our bedroom and I was watching it. And I kept thinking, I don’t have to watch this right now! i don’t want to watch this! I’m just going to put it away, I can come back after I’ve had a breather,” she said. “Then I said, no, I have to watch it. I have to know how it turns out…just because it was so accurate. It was terrifying and so intense and part of me was like I don’t know if I want to feel all of these emotions again.”

Despite her reaction, she told E! that it’s exactly what she wanted to be, and overall a great movie — just not one she wants to watch.