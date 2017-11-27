Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff/2017 Getty Images

Model and actress Emily Ratajkowski has been accused of copying two out of the six designs in her debut swimwear collection, Inamorata. Lisa Marie Fernandez has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Inamorata, according to Business of Fashion. Fernandez says the model copied her Triple Poppy maillot (Inamorata’s version is the Cardiff) and her off-the-shoulder Leandra bikini top (the Vulcan top). Fernandez has used both styles for three years.

Aurore is absolutely gorgeous in our Triple Poppy Maillot... #LMFgirlsONholiday #lisamariefernandez #STbarths A post shared by Lisa Marie Fernandez (@lisamariefernandez) on Mar 18, 2017 at 5:46am PDT

Swim by me 🖤 shop the link in bio @inamorataswim A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Nov 16, 2017 at 10:17am PST

Because Inamorata ships internationally, Fernandez was able to invoke two European Union Community Design Registration certificates that she filed in 2015. The United States does not have copyright protection for clothing; the certificates, however, allow her a “monopoly to supply, import, export or deal in products incorporating the designs within the EU until 2020,” according to BoF. Fernandez has previously accused H&M and Solid and Striped of copying her.

A representative for Ratajkowski declined to comment, but had previously explained her design process for the Cardiff one-piece to Vogue.

“There was a picture of Stephanie Seymour in Sports Illustrated where she has three or four [bows], and it was actually in the back,” Ratajkowski told Vogue. “I thought that was so pretty and such a nice way to show the figure. I loved the idea of turning it around.”

If you can pull off a cutout one-piece bathing suit, why not just buy both.