Everlane Knows You Need a Black Dress for the Holidays

Does it feel like the holidays snuck up on you? It felt like only yesterday that you were figuring out your Halloween costume, and now it’s Thanksgiving. Before you know it, your calendar is going to be filled with tons of social obligations like the requisite office party, countless friend and family get-togethers and of course, New Year’s Eve. To help you sort it all out, Everlane knows exactly what you need – a cheap, chic black dress you can dress up in a multitude of ways.

The minimalist brand dropped an affordable collection of three little black dresses today. All of them cost $70, with different designs to suit your needs. There are a long sleeve shift, a V-neck style that dips in the front and the back, plus a more traditional fit-and-flare style. They’re simple enough to work on their own, but for your next party you can easily jazz them up with some sparkly jewelry and heels. Scroll ahead to shop them all.

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.