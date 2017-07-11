Teen Girls Way More Excited to See K-Pop Star Than Melania Trump

Photo: Pool/Getty Images

The Trump team’s latest stop on their Asia trip is South Korea, where Melania Trump took some time to visit a school and speak about girls participating in sports. Also present was Choi Min-ho, a member of the K-Pop band Shinee — and by far the more exciting guest for the teens present, based on video footage:

The Associated Press reports that the video of the First Lady smiling as Min-ho is mobbed by fans has since gone viral, with South Korean Twitter users writing unintentionally dark missives like “I saw her smiling like that for the first time.”