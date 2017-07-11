Teen Girls Way More Excited to See K-Pop Star Than Melania Trump

By
Melania Trump, Choi Min-Ho, and fans. Photo: Pool/Getty Images

The Trump team’s latest stop on their Asia trip is South Korea, where Melania Trump took some time to visit a school and speak about girls participating in sports. Also present was Choi Min-ho, a member of the K-Pop band Shinee — and by far the more exciting guest for the teens present, based on video footage:

The Associated Press reports that the video of the First Lady smiling as Min-ho is mobbed by fans has since gone viral, with South Korean Twitter users writing unintentionally dark missives like “I saw her smiling like that for the first time.”

Sources

The Associated Press

Tags:

Teens Way More Excited to See K-Pop Star Than Melania Trump