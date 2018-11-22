Everything at Glossier Is on Sale Right Now

Photo: Courtesy of Glossier

In the best news you’ve probably heard all day: Glossier is having a Black Friday sale! It’s not just any sale, but rather a supersized one where everything (yes, everything!) is 20 percent off, and it lasts for four whole days, beginning on Black Friday (11/23) and going until Cyber Monday (11/26). It’s basically an entire Glossier weekend.

You can visit Glossier online or you can make a special trip to their beautiful new flagship store. Either way, you can seize this special opportunity to restock all of your Glossier favorites, choose some gifts for fellow beauty enthusiasts, or simply try something new.

$13 at Glossier Boy Brow $13 (was $16, now 19% off) In some respects, Boy Brow is the crown jewel of Glossier offerings. The pomade uses beeswax and carnauba wax to hold brow hairs in place so they stay put but don’t feel stiff. It’s also very user-friendly, all you have to do is swipe it over your brows with its little mascara-like wand. It’s available in four colors: brown, black, blond, and clear. $13 at Glossier Buy

$15 at Glossier Cloud Paint Cream Blush $15 (was $18, now 17% off) If you like the idea of cream blush but are slightly intimidated by the application process, check out Cloud Paint. The six colors available look bright in photos, but they’re sheer and really easy to blend into skin. It’s honestly pretty hard to mess this up during application, which is not the same we can say about a lot of makeup looks. $15 at Glossier Buy

$13 at Glossier Lash Slick Mascara $13 (was $16, now 19% off) This is the product that the Cut has deemed “the no-makeup makeup of mascaras.” As its name suggests, it lifts and defines your lashes for a look that is put-together without being too over-the-top. If you like a more minimal approach to makeup, the Lash Slick might be your new best friend. $13 at Glossier Buy

$15 at Glossier Generation G Sheer Matte Lipstick $15 (was $18, now 17% off) The recently reformulated Generation G lipstick is really in a league of its own: It rests firmly in the camp between tinted lip balm and traditional lipstick. The color payoff is totally customizable: you can swipe it over lips once for a sheer wash of color, but you can also build it up to be darker and more opaque. The six shades available should be universally flattering. $15 at Glossier Buy

$10 at Glossier Balm Dot Com Universal Skin Salve $10 (was $12, now 17% off) This is a Glossier staple that comes in six flavors and can be purchased individually or as a trio. In a flourish of frustration I once dabbed some Balm Dot Com onto a cystic zit that wouldn’t stop bleeding (because I picked it) and not only did it help stop the bleeding, but it helped stop me from continuing to pick at my face. Ten out of ten, highly recommend. $10 at Glossier Buy

$15 at Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser $15 (was $18, now 17% off) This gel-like cleanser removes dirt and makeup without drying out skin, and it can be used on dry or wet skin. When using the Milky Jelly Cleanser on a dry face, it acts like a makeup remover, and when it’s used on a wet face, it’s like any other cleanser — but the consistency prevents any product from dripping down your arms. $15 at Glossier Buy

$48 at Glossier Glossier You eau de parfum $48 (was $60, now 20% off) Glossier’s first fragrance focuses on, well, You. In fact, the description of the fragrance lists a note that says, “Please be advised that the formula comes incomplete; You are the first ingredient.” Consider us flattered to rest alongside base notes of warm ambrette, smooth ambrox, and long-lasting musk $48 at Glossier Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.