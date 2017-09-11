Go Ahead and Buy Another Striped Sweater

Once in a while, a trend appears on the runway, trickles down to your local mall, and then lodges itself firmly inside your brain. Now Trending is our weekly roundup of where to buy that look that’s been haunting you.

It feels wrong to call stripes a trend since they’re so easy and so ubiquitous. But stripes recently had an extended moment in the world of runway fashion — just look at Opening Ceremony, Proenza Schouler, or Gucci. These aren’t preppy, exaggeratedly simple Breton stripes; they’re colorful, retro, and sort of ’70s, making them easy to style with jeans or pants in any solid color. Scroll down for seven good reasons to add yet another striped sweater to your wardrobe.

The Best One Under $30

This is slightly oversize and comes in a fabric that’s surprisingly hefty for H&M. Buy H&M Striped Sweater $29, H&M

The Fast-Fashion Pick

The Black and White One

Good if you like this trend but hate color. Buy Zara Striped Sweater $40, Zara

The Best One for Layering

Wear this thin sweater by itself on warmer days, then layer it under dresses when it gets cold. Buy Madewell Striped Sweater $45, Net-A-Porter

Best for Holiday Parties

The slightly shimmery material makes it perfect for going out after work. Buy UO Striped Sweater $49, Urban Outfitters

The One That Goes With Everything

There’s literally no way to wear this wrong, but if you want take a cue from Gigi Hadid, try it with jeans and white boots. Buy Mango Striped Sweater $49, Mango

The One in Fall Colors

The burgundy, tan, and forest-green stripes will look really good on Instagram. Buy Parker Striped Sweater $175, Shopbop

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.