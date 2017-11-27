45 Wedding Gowns That Mix Something Old and Something New

Tradition met novelty on the winter bridal runways. Gowns featuring classic touches like lace sleeves, pearl accents, and big veils mingled with more unexpected looks like blue dresses and detachable overskirts. Find 45 of our favorites ahead.

Lacy Long Sleeves

Photo: Courtesy of designers

L-R: Legends by Romona Keveza, Pronovias, Sarah Seven, Ines Di Santo, and Vera Wang.

Embellished Sheer Tops

L-R: Alexandra Grecco, Victoria Kyriakides, Lakum, Amsale, and Anne Barge.

See-through Skirts

L-R: Berta, Francesca Miranda, Sachin & Babi, Inbal Dror, and Rivini by Rita Vinieris.

Exposed Corsets

L-R: Louvienne, Isabelle Armstrong, Ines Di Santo, Monique Lhuillier, and Francesca Miranda.

Cinderella Blue

L-R: Monique Lhuillier, Mira Zwillinger, Rivini by Rita Vinieris, Sachin & Babi, and Reem Acra.

Pearl Accents

L-R: Monique Lhuillier, Oleg Cassini, Lela Rose, Naeem Khan, and Houghton.

Black Accents

L-R: Elizabeth Fillmore, Reem Acra, Romona, Carolina Herrera, and Marchesa.

Capelike Veils

L-R: Reem Acra, Viktor & Rolf, Naeem Khan, Oscar de la Renta, and Elie Saab.

Detachable Overskirts

L-R: Peter Langner, Pnina Tornai, Romona Keveza, Christian Siriano, and Reem Acra.

*This article appears in the winter 2018 issue of New York Weddings.

