Why Can’t Hari Nef Just Be an Actress?

This week, women’s social club The Wing launches No Man’s Land, its first print magazine, with stories rolling out exclusively on the Cut.

Actress profiles introduce their subjects with a particular, lyrical formula, a brief for picturing a woman: On an August afternoon, Hari Nef approaches me on Manhattan’s Pier 51 (her chat spot of choice) with a little wave, her long chestnut hair grazing a low-cut black leotard, falling mere inches above her well-worn Gucci belt. You may recognize the cadence: actress, approach, location, her nut-colored hair, her limbs, sometimes her laugh, and maybe a salad. It’s numbingly predictable, but right now, it’s what Hari wants — to not be preceded by, as she says, “that for which I am known.”

It’s not so much bucking as blooming. On September 29, Hari tweeted a statement: “My hope is that I will come to be known primarily for my work and my artistic ability,” she wrote. “I understand I need to earn that over a long time.”

Hari is a woman worthy of many introductions. She is a woman to meet.

Hari, 25, grew up in Newton, Massachusetts, where she spent time at her town’s Borders bookstore reading imported fashion magazines with articles about “It” girls. She moved to New York in 2011 to study theater at Columbia University. The first time I met her, in 2014, was on set for a Dazed portfolio of friends of Mike the Ruler (Mike Hope), a glasses-clad 14-year-old then-Instagram star from the Upper West Side who wore his Hood By Air chain necklace so much it bruised a growth plate in his chest. To me, Hari’s story already sounded like a beginning, a city tale for a superstar: She was 21, a founding member of the post-drag performance-art collective Chez Deep, not quite a “club kid” but a club presence, and a recent intern at Vfiles, a new downtown hub for avant garde and street fashion. She was growing her hair out from a buzz cut and didn’t know how to drive. Along with riffing on shoes and shows, Hari possessed the ability to sharply dissect and dismantle the gaze that was consuming her, and used interviews to lightly educate (while using social media to drag) people about gender politics. She’d just started to model for friends like Shayne Oliver of Hood By Air and the Eckhaus Latta duo, brands known and praised for their compelling casting choices.

A year later, Hari was signed by IMG. She walked for Gucci in Milan and appeared on the covers of Elle U.K. and Love magazines. Jill Soloway, whose sister was Hari’s camp counselor in Massachusetts, wrote a role for her on Transparent. She continued to speak to the press about the significance of her platform with poise and a little concession, and she accepted the title of activist (bestowed on her by Interview magazine in 2015) as a necessary buttress to her acting career. But in this social media era, balancing magnetic renown like Chloë Sevigny’s and public attunement like Gloria Steinem’s, took a toll.

“This is not what I want to talk about anymore. Identity is a dead end. It’s a snoozefest,” she told The Guardian in 2016. A year later she tells me, “It doesn’t really seem to be sticking.” Why can’t she just be an actress? “The industry sort of cornered me into dancing that jig for them,” she says. “After the first time we met I sort of wasted away for a year and a half.”

Often, campaigns for social change speak to awareness. But do fashion-oriented pushes for political causes move us to hold ourselves accountable or merely chime in? “If I ever called myself an activist, I regret it, and I was cornered into it by an industry that couldn’t justify me taking up space without saying that I had some kind of radical political agenda because they saw my participation as a radical political thing,” she says. “Which it was not.”

Which is not to say Hari is not active. Recently, she appeared in an Everlane campaign for the Human Rights Campaign and a Proenza Schouler video for Planned Parenthood. “But that’s not being an activist,” she says. “That’s being a good person who is a public figure.”

“I’ve had to draw that boundary because it took a serious toll on my mental health. I had to stop going to parties and events, and I had to stop doing so many interviews. Since I’ve stepped away I’ve been happy because I’m not being asked these intrusive questions, and I’m not being held to this immense responsibility of representing a community. I can only represent myself, and it feels good to shrink my world.”

Hari is the face of the new fragrance Gucci Bloom, part of a multiyear contract with the ultracool fashion house. She tells me about her work as we walk through the West Village, to the stoop that was the front of Carrie Bradshaw’s home in Sex and the City, then to a vegetarian restaurant to drink green juice with mezcal. We talk about writing scripts, whether she will stay in New York or move to L.A., Final Fantasy X, artistic process, activists (like Janet Mock, Pidgeon Pagonis, Laverne Cox, and Sarah Sophie Flicker), dreams, and Lynchian life moments. Every minute, I meet her again.

