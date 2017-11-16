Graphic Black-and-White Boots to Wear All Winter

Photo: Bobby Doherty/New York Magazine

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

In the world of luxury goods, Hermès is synonymous with Birkin bags, gold-standard riding accessories, and printed silk scarves. But their shoes are worth a second look, particularly these slick black-and-white boots. In glossy leather and suede goatskin, they feature a back-zip closure that promises ease for slipping on and off. Clocking in at 3.5 inches high, the block heel is just comfortable enough to take you through the rest of fall — and even next spring for the white boot enthusiast.

Hermès low boot in blanc and noir, $1,500 at 691 Madison Avenue; 212-751-3181.