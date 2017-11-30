A Surreal Take on Holiday Jewelry

Photo: Bobby Doherty

Finer Things is a photo series with a playful approach to elusive, glamorous fashion items we’re fixated on right now.

As this confounding year winds to a close, why not embrace surrealism as a form of escape? Hiding in one’s own hair sounds appealing right now, but piling on jewelry is a more festive option. The idea of “too much” need not apply to this season — think of it as bucking Coco Chanel’s advice to take at least one thing off before leaving the house. The heck with that. Drape yourself in glittering baubles for your holiday parties, swill drinks while wearing over-the-top cocktail rings, and talk enthusiastically with your decked-out wrists. Top the look off with a metallic turban a la Diana Vreeland or Gloria Swanson in Sunset Boulevard, and pretend it’s another time.

Gucci metallic jersey turban, $960; Gucci ring with double glass pearl, $430; Gucci ring with stud in metal with aged gold finish, yellow glass, multicolored and pearl effect beads, price upon request; Gucci ring with pearls, $640 all at Gucci.com. David Yurman bracelet with white South Sea pearls and diamonds in 750k white gold bracelet, price upon request at 712 Madison Ave.; 212-752-4255.