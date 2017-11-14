The Latest on the Cut

12 mins ago

Vengeful Trump Once Reportedly Poured Wine Down a Reporter’s Suit

Conflict resolution, from the leader of the free world.

16 mins ago

Count Down to Christmas With These Beauty Deals

Beauty advent calendars with self-indulgent gifts.

21 mins ago

Children of Any Age Can Now Hunt With Guns in This State

A new law eliminated the previous age minimum of 10 years old.

25 mins ago

‘Is My Workload Insane, or Am I Bad at My Job?’

It sounds like your boss is the problem.

11:36 a.m.

Why Is Taylor Swift Hiding Her Boyfriend Joe Alwyn?

And more in this week’s celebrity gossip column.

11:10 a.m.

People Are Pissed This Shoe Brand Spray Painted Historic Buildings for Ads

Oops.

11:07 a.m.

Taiwanese Ministry Calls Murder Accusation by Women Lost at Sea ‘Groundless’

Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava claimed that the boat credited with finding them had actually tried to kill them.

11:06 a.m.

Celebrities Had Some Strange, Fun Compliments for Julianne Moore

The actress was honored at MoMA last night, and people had some interesting things to say.

10:30 a.m.

Trump Nominated This Man to be a Judge … and He’s a Literal Ghost Hunter

Spooky.

10:24 a.m.

Why Are People Dressing Their Babies Like Peasants?

Dressing your child like an elegant serf is a new way to show off your parental bona fides.

10:07 a.m.

The Tesla of Electric Toothbrushes Is $30 Cheaper Right Now

Good gift alert!

10:01 a.m.

Even Diana Ross Loves a Good Deal

The singer lost her fanny pack in a Marshalls.

10:00 a.m.

The Star of The Glass Castle on Her Secret to Success

Brie Larson doesn’t underestimate the power of having a good sense of humor.

9:17 a.m.

Watch Donald Trump Struggle to Figure Out a Group Handshake

There were too many hands for the president.

9:00 a.m.

The Trendiest Way to Avoid Wearing Heels

For when you’re sick of ballet flats and sneakers.

8:23 a.m.

Men Don’t Get to Decide What Counts As ‘Sex’

Does America know what sex is? After the past week, I’m not so sure.

8:00 a.m.

How Dynasty’s Costume Designer Conjures the 1980s

While keeping the show grounded in 2017.

7:54 a.m.

This Designer Label Lost Its CEO

Fashion’s latest leadership shakeup.

7:00 a.m.

Why I Bring All My Baggage on My First Dates

Opening up about divorce, trauma, and mental illness with men I’ve just met.

Yesterday at 11:32 p.m.

Women Say Sexual Harassment Is an ‘Occupational Hazard’ in Congress

They shared their stories with the New York Times ahead of a hearing about harassment on Capitol Hill.