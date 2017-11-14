Nothing dampens the excitement of an upcoming party more than frantically searching for a last-minute look. Even worse? Settling for something underwhelming the night – or even hours – before. To arm you for the string of seasonal events to come, we rounded up a batch of stylish, easy-to-wear, and effortlessly festive dresses (plus one jumpsuit) from timeless British brand Boden. Order now, slip into one the day of, and save the extra getting-ready time for a glass of pre-party Champagne.
When you’re headed out straight after work, a long-sleeved dress with an airy skirt transitions seamlessly from day to night. A bold print and sophisticated palette make this modest silhouette feel fashion-forward.
If you’re looking for something to break up your rotation of dresses, go for another one-and-done look. A sleek black jumpsuit (note the relaxed but tailored legs) works for literally any slightly dressy to very-dressy situation.
The velvet trend has been going strong for a few winter seasons, and the luxe fabric magically makes a minimal-shape dress feel rich, elegant, and occasion-ready. Plus, a simple ribbon belt adds key shape at the waist.
Winter florals tend to be dark and moody. Avoid showing up in nearly the same boho version as four other guests with this unexpected deep-blue twirler. It’s way more interesting than black, and made to move (dance) in.
If there’s a more comfortable style than this loose-fitting swing shape, we haven’t found it yet. With pretty sheer sleeves and a keyhole neckline to make it feel special, this go-to is almost as preferable as wearing yoga pants.
A sheath covered in structured lace is the right balance of sexy and polished for a range of celebratory engagements, from a fancy family dinner to a semi-formal cocktail party. An elbow-length sleeve is less predictable, too.
When you’re on a mission to make an impact, there’s no better power color than red – or, in this case, merlot. Cut a classic, form-fitting figure for the party you’re looking forward to most this season, along with a jeweled belt.
This is paid content produced for an advertiser by New York Brand Studio. The editorial staff of The Cut did not play a role in its creation.
