How to Decorate a Los Angeles Bungalow With an App and a Tap of the Finger

Beatrice Fischel-Bock is the 25-year-old CEO and co-founder of Hutch, a home-decor app that mixes AR with online shopping to let you virtually redecorate your home. Here’s a quick list of her recent accomplishments: she founded a company two years ago, raised a few million dollars to fund it, gave a TED talk, and just used it to redecorate her two-bedroom West Hollywood house — in one week.
Fischel-Bock was able to redesign her Spanish-style bungalow in a mere seven days because her company is Hutch, the home-decor app that uses a mix of augmented reality and e-commerce to show you how furniture will look in a room before you buy it. She first came up with the idea for the app five years ago as a student at George Washington University who gave tutorials to her friends on how to best use online sites to buy furniture and decorate. She turned this friendly service into a business plan, and then earned $1 million in one year, just by using Photoshop to insert images of furniture into photos of her friends’ rooms.
“We would just hack it together,” she said in an appearance on Shark Tank that got the attention of Tinder co-founder Sean Rad. Rad helped Fischel-Bock raise $2.2 million in pre-seed funding, and Hutch was on its way. Fischel-Bock has since delivered that TED Talk, on failing fast and fixing fast, and, most recently, decorated her Los Angeles home, which she shares with her business partner. Here’s how she put her own app to use.
Production Credits:
Photos by Ye Rin Mok
Produced by Biel Parklee
Hair by Hailey Adickes using R+Co at Celestine Agency
Makeup by Helen Robertson using Votre Vu at Celestine Agency
Comments