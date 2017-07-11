How to Decorate a Los Angeles Bungalow With an App and a Tap of the Finger

Beatrice Fischel-Bock is the 25-year-old CEO and co-founder of Hutch, a home-decor app that mixes AR with online shopping to let you virtually redecorate your home. Here’s a quick list of her recent accomplishments: she founded a company two years ago, raised a few million dollars to fund it, gave a TED talk, and just used it to redecorate her two-bedroom West Hollywood house — in one week.

The rose pink chair is from World Market, the Harriet console table is from Wayfair, the table lamp is from Jonathan Adler, and the floor lamp is from West Elm. Photo by Ye Rin Mok. Produced by Biel Parklee.

Fischel-Bock was able to redesign her Spanish-style bungalow in a mere seven days because her company is Hutch, the home-decor app that uses a mix of augmented reality and e-commerce to show you how furniture will look in a room before you buy it. She first came up with the idea for the app five years ago as a student at George Washington University who gave tutorials to her friends on how to best use online sites to buy furniture and decorate. She turned this friendly service into a business plan, and then earned $1 million in one year, just by using Photoshop to insert images of furniture into photos of her friends’ rooms.

The bedding is from Parachute Home. The worn velvet curtain is from West Elm. The artwork is from Society6 and art.com. The side table is from Target. Photo by Ye Rin Mok. Produced by Biel Parklee.

“We really wanted a place that had some integrity, and especially someplace very California” Beatrice says. “The landlord did everything by hand including the kitchen tiles and all the wonderful glass handles. He redid the whole house. It was a passion project for him.” Photo by Ye Rin Mok. Produced by Biel Parklee.

“We would just hack it together,” she said in an appearance on Shark Tank that got the attention of Tinder co-founder Sean Rad. Rad helped Fischel-Bock raise $2.2 million in pre-seed funding, and Hutch was on its way. Fischel-Bock has since delivered that TED Talk, on failing fast and fixing fast, and, most recently, decorated her Los Angeles home, which she shares with her business partner. Here’s how she put her own app to use.

The Rattan Flynn Hairpin dining chairs, Woven Jute floor lamp shade, and Kilim Kalei rug are from World Market. Art is from Society6. Photo by Ye Rin Mok. Produced by Biel Parklee.

The mini mill white console table is from CB2. Photo by Ye Rin Mok. Produced by Biel Parklee.

Photo by Ye Rin Mok. Produced by Biel Parklee.

Production Credits:

Photos by Ye Rin Mok

Produced by Biel Parklee

Hair by Hailey Adickes using R+Co at Celestine Agency

Makeup by Helen Robertson using Votre Vu at Celestine Agency