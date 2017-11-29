Photo: Meredith Jenks. Styled by Lindsay Peoples-Wagner.

That’s a Good Look is a column devoted to the art of simple styling, with a twist. Do try this at home.

The hardest part about the end of summer is saying good-bye to all those silky dresses. You can always add a chunky sweater on top, but what if you don’t want to hide the best part of your outfit under layers of cable-knit?

That’s where this thin, soft crewneck comes in. Wear it under a slip dress to stay warm without obscuring the neckline. Throw on a pair of kitten-heel metallic boots, and voila: you’ve gone from barbecue-friendly to futuristic. Cozy down while keeping your favorite summer piece alive. Now that’s a good look.

Production credits:

Photos by Meredith Jenks

Styling by Lindsay Peoples-Wagner

Production and Casting by Biel Parklee

Makeup by Mark Edio at See Management

Hair by Takeo Suzuki at L&A Artist

Model: Danielle Ellsworth at the Society Management

Photography Assistant: Jane Pryzant

