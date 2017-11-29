That’s a Good Look is a column devoted to the art of simple styling, with a twist. Do try this at home.
The hardest part about the end of summer is saying good-bye to all those silky dresses. You can always add a chunky sweater on top, but what if you don’t want to hide the best part of your outfit under layers of cable-knit?
That’s where this thin, soft crewneck comes in. Wear it under a slip dress to stay warm without obscuring the neckline. Throw on a pair of kitten-heel metallic boots, and voila: you’ve gone from barbecue-friendly to futuristic. Cozy down while keeping your favorite summer piece alive. Now that’s a good look.
