Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Lands Prada Campaign

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s current boyfriend/muse has landed a Prada campaign. Joe Alwyn, known for his role in Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, is the new face of Prada’s men’s spring 2018 ad campaign. It was shot by Willy Vanderperre on the roof of the Prada exhibition space. Images were released to WWD the same day that Swift’s new song (also about Alwyn) was released.

Photo: Willy Vanderperre for Prada

Alwyn is used to wearing high fashion, having donned disguises for months while hiding his relationship with Swift from the paparazzi. He looks, dare I say, gorgeous.