Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated model Kate Upton quietly married boyfriend Houston Astros’ pitcher, Justin Verlander, this weekend in Italy.

The festivities took place at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort in Tuscany, E! News reports. The ceremony was reportedly held at a hilltop medieval church overlooking the Montalcino valley vineyards, and followed by a reception at a restaurant on the property.

Upton wore long gown with lace sleeves with a veil pinned in the back over loose waves. Verlander was dressed in a dark tux, and the bridesmaids were in blush-colored gowns.

The wedding comes a week after Verlander helped lead the Astros to their emotional 2017 World Series win. More photos are available here.